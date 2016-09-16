NEW DELHI, Sept 16 India's oil imports in August rose 4.4 percent from a year ago and 0.9 percent from July to around 4.3 million barrels a day, according to trade sources and ship-tracking data compiled by Thomson Reuters Supply Chain & Commodities Research. India's oil imports from Iran rose 10 percent in August compared with July, with the OPEC producer emerging as the third-biggest oil supplier to the South Asian nation, improving its ranking by a notch from July. August oil imports from Latin America declined 34 percent from a year ago, while Middle East shipments rose by 29 percent. Shipments from Africa declined by 30 percent. The following table shows India's crude imports by country according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. REGION/COUNTRY Aug July %chg Aug %chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %chg 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 88.6 -100.0 43.8 75.4 -41.9 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.7 38.3 -77.4 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 67.8 -100.0 0.0 39.7 -100.0 Mexico 133.8 142.6 -6.2 113.4 18.0 96.5 110.4 -12.6 Venezuela 334.9 619.3 -45.9 417.5 -19.8 482.8 460.2 4.9 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 20.5 -100.0 0.0 2.6 -100.0 TOTAL 468.7 761.9 -38.5 707.8 -33.8 631.8 726.7 -13.1 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.4 -100.0 Brunei 53.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 23.3 27.4 -15.1 Malaysia 59.9 118.0 -49.3 58.6 2.1 90.2 65.8 37.0 Indonesia 0.0 21.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 13.7 0.0 -- Australia 19.3 0.0 -- 57.9 -66.7 7.2 9.8 -26.7 TOTAL 133.0 139.0 -4.4 116.5 14.1 134.4 104.4 28.7 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 36.9 -100.0 0.0 30.0 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.5 4.1 297.9 Iran 575.9 523.1 10.1 198.8 189.6 394.7 214.1 84.3 Iraq 817.6 637.1 28.3 594.6 37.5 814.6 622.6 30.8 Qatar 76.1 229.8 -66.9 28.0 172.4 112.7 57.0 97.6 Kuwait 153.8 139.2 10.5 165.2 -6.9 222.2 271.6 -18.2 S. Arabia 901.7 933.5 -3.4 915.5 -1.5 851.2 785.8 8.3 U.A.E. 382.4 264.3 44.7 318.8 19.9 333.6 310.5 7.4 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.1 -100.0 TOTAL 2907.5 2727.1 6.6 2258.0 28.8 2747.9 2300.0 19.5 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 31.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 44.1 16.3 169.8 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 8.2 -66.3 Russia 31.7 31.6 0.2 0.0 -- 12.3 4.3 181.9 TOTAL 63.1 31.6 99.4 0.0 -- 59.1 28.9 104.7 Africa Nigeria 272.5 264.2 3.1 568.4 -52.1 389.0 441.8 -12.0 Angola 278.3 134.0 107.6 188.6 47.6 140.0 204.8 -31.6 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 34.3 -100.0 0.0 4.4 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 30.3 -100.0 29.7 -100.0 24.1 32.6 -25.9 Congo 0.0 17.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.2 15.1 -59.3 Chad 32.1 32.2 -0.3 64.2 -50.1 8.2 24.6 -66.8 Egypt 35.7 53.9 -33.7 55.5 -35.6 36.6 58.8 -37.8 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 1.3 110.1 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 20.5 -100.0 2.6 5.4 -51.2 Eq. Guinea 31.2 52.6 -40.7 60.9 -48.7 43.2 33.2 30.3 Algeria 62.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.6 3.8 282.6 TOTAL 711.9 585.2 21.7 1022.1 -30.4 667.2 825.7 -19.2 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.3 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 4284.1 4244.8 0.9 4104.5 4.4 4240.4 3987.0 6.4 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)