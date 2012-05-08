* Iraq 2nd biggest supplier in Jan-April 2012, replacing
Iran
* India's monthly oil imports in April fall 5.7 pct, down
2.2 pct from yr ago
* Hindustan Mittal Energy purchased UAE oil
* Essar emerges as Iran's biggest Indian oil client,
replacing MRPL
NEW DELHI, May 8 India's crude oil imports from
Iran declined by about 34 percent in April compared with March,
deeper than expected and the first evidence of New Delhi
implementing cuts in supplies from the sanctions-hit nation
under annual deals that began last month.
State-run buyers are at the forefront of reductions, leaving
privately-owned Essar the biggest Indian client of Iran, tanker
discharge data showed, just as the U.S. praised steps taken by
India's refiners to back Washington's pressure on Tehran.
The U.S. has already granted waivers to the sanctions for
Japan and 10 European countries but has left out China and
India, Iran's biggest clients.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday India
needed to do more and said a decision on granting a waiver was
around two months away.
India's total oil imports from Iran in April fell to about
269,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 409,000 bpd in March and from
about 449,000 bpd in April 2011, the data made available to
Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Overall in the last contract year to March 31, 2012, India's
purchases of crude from Iran were expected to be under 340,000
bpd, India's foreign secretary Ranjan Mathai said in March.
Estimates compiled by Reuters based on company plans in July
2011 were for up to about 380,000 bpd.
Indian refiners are expected to cut volumes from Iran by
over 20 percent in this contract year on average, Reuters
reported in March.
The shortfall is being made up with extra barrels from the
world's biggest exporter, Saudi Arabia, as well as Iraq, which
has leapfrogged Iran to be India's No. 2 supplier, among others.
Clinton said Washington was working with New Delhi to find
replacements for Iranian oil when she was visiting India this
week.
"We commend India for the steps its refineries are taking to
reduce imports from Iran and we have also been consulting with
India and working with them in some areas on alternative sources
of supply," Clinton said on Tuesday, while keeping up the
pressure for "even more".
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi on Tuesday said the top oil
exporter is pumping around 10 million bpd and is storing 80
million barrels to meet any sudden disruption in supplies.
The Kingdom stood ready to tap into its spare capacity of
2.5 million bpd if more crude was needed, he added.
Imports from Iran in January-April surged by almost a
quarter to 405,000 bpd compared with last year when lifting of
Iranian oil slowed due to payment problems caused when a finance
conduit was closed under U.S. pressure.
In the first four months of this year, Iraq has emerged as
India's second biggest supplier of oil replacing Iran, followed
by Kuwait, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia
continued to be the biggest oil supplier to India.
India's overall oil imports in January-April rose about 10
percent from a year ago as the country expanded its refining
capacity. Total oil imports in April declined 5.7 percent from
March and 2.2 percent from April last year, the data showed,
after stockbuilding in February and March.
India aims to raise its refining capacity from the current
4.3 million bpd to about 6.22 million bpd by 2016/17, while the
local fuel demand is expected to rise to 152.94 million tonnes,
Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy told lawmakers on Tuesday.
ESSAR REPLACING MRPL
In the January to April period, Essar Oil replaced
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals as the biggest
buyer of Iranian oil. In April, Essar shipped in 119,200 bpd --
about 24 percent less than March.
Indian refiners have been asked privately by the government
to cut Iranian oil imports by at least 15 percent even though
publicly New Delhi maintains it does not support unilateral
sanctions.
State-run MRPL imported about 19 percent less oil in April
from Iran compared with March at 90,200 bpd, the data showed,
while Hindustan Petroleum Corp reduced its intake of
Iranian oil by about 10 percent to 60,000 bpd.
Essar has renewed its annual deal of 100,000 bpd with Iran
for this fiscal year starting April 1, while MRPL has reduced
the size of its deal to 80,000-100,000 bpd compared with 142,000
bpd in 2011/12, industry sources have said.
HPCL aims to buy 60,000 bpd oil from Iran compared with
70,000 bpd in 2011/12.
Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, and
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. did not buy any Iranian
oil in April. IOC had bought about 75,000 bpd in March.
