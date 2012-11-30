Nov 30 India's oil imports from Iran rose 13.7 percent in October from September to 366,400 barrels per day (bpd), tanker arrival data from traders show, as MRPL bought five aframax cargoes and HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, part owned by steel tycoon L.N. Mittal, imported three million barrels. Oil imports from Iran in October were up about 17 percent from a year ago when Essar Oil's Vadinar refiner was shut for an upgrade. In the first seven months of 2012/13, India's oil imports from Iran fell 12 percent to 276,900 bpd, potentially helping New Delhi win a renewal of a waiver from U.S. sanctions. The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in thousands of bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country/ Oct Sept %chg Oct %chg Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %chg Region 2012 2012 mth/mth 2011 yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.00 68.29 -100.00 0.00 -- 88.19 61.16 44.19 Colombia 31.74 72.57 -56.27 35.32 -10.15 24.79 20.44 21.30 Ecuador 130.50 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 13.26 7.32 81.10 Mexico 97.33 35.96 170.65 62.40 55.98 69.43 44.76 55.12 Venezuela 572.61 428.17 33.73 167.43 242.00 329.89 173.06 90.62 TOTAL 832.17 605.00 37.55 265.15 213.84 525.57 306.74 71.34 Asia Brunei 32.8 31.44 4.46 37.21 -11.74 26.45 27.74 -4.62 Malaysia 46.31 20.37 127.34 17.66 162.22 42.83 49.66 -13.75 Australia 19.57 0.00 -- 19.55 0.14 7.90 12.34 -35.99 TOTAL 98.72 51.81 90.56 74.41 32.67 77.18 89.74 -13.99 Meast Neutral zone 60.72 241.88 -74.90 170.96 -64.48 150.05 125.71 19.36 Oman 20.63 0.00 -- 58.16 -64.53 11.85 101.05 -88.27 Iran 366.38 322.35 13.66 314.14 16.63 328.43 306.70 7.09 Iraq 515.60 522.98 -1.41 628.27 -17.93 491.26 486.41 1.00 Qatar 191.71 139.68 37.25 123.39 55.37 143.75 122.61 17.24 Kuwait 385.16 307.80 25.13 150.71 155.57 297.39 240.06 23.88 S Arabia 786.15 541.77 45.11 594.13 32.32 599.21 525.53 14.02 Uae 281.01 329.71 -14.77 227.01 23.79 287.48 263.02 9.30 Dubai 17.08 0.00 -- 16.25 5.11 12.19 9.80 24.40 Yemen 0.00 28.95 -100.00 62.87 -100.00 17.80 20.12 -11.55 TOTAL 2624.45 2435.13 7.77 2345.89 11.87 2339.41 2201.00 6.29 Europe Albania 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 1.45 0.00 -- TOTAL 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 1.45 0.00 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 52.35 54.08 -3.21 18.84 177.88 44.47 12.56 254.08 Russia 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 3.54 0.00 -- TOTAL 52.35 54.08 -3.21 18.84 177.88 48.01 12.56 282.28 Africa Nigeria 240.90 129.66 85.80 213.11 13.04 280.36 267.60 4.77 Angola 158.46 254.82 -37.82 157.54 0.59 153.89 175.78 -12.45 Ivory Coast 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 2.07 0.00 -- Cameroon 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 10.35 9.77 5.86 Congo 0.00 32.86 -100.00 0.00 -- 21.15 1.78 1089.99 Chad 33.08 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 3.36 0.00 -- Egypt 108.22 74.19 45.87 53.22 103.35 50.84 51.89 -2.02 Gabon 0.00 52.60 -100.00 0.00 --- 23.70 0.00 -- Sudan 0.00 0.00 -- 20.49 -100.00 2.08 8.43 -75.29 Eq. Guinea 22.38 57.13 -60.82 0.00 -- 26.11 25.96 0.59 Algeria 32.55 32.54 0.03 31.32 3.93 17.97 26.17 -31.36 Libya 31.33 43.58 -28.11 0.00 -- 27.70 8.55 223.99 TOTAL 626.93 677.39 -7.45 475.68 31.80 619.58 575.93 7.58 Canada 10.64 -- 0.00 -- 0.00 1.08 0.00 -- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4245.26 4471.24 -5.05 3179.97 33.50 3244.51 3185.97 1.84 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into bpd using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)