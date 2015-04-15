April 15 India's oil imports in March jumped 9 percent from a year earlier as most refiners boosted runs to gain from lower global oil prices that have halved since June, tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources showed. India, Iran's biggest oil client after China, skipped imports from the OPEC member in March, the last month of the previous financial year, to restrict its annual purchase at the year ago level of about 220,000 barrels a day (bpd) in line with the interim nuclear deal between Tehran and the West. India, the world's fourth biggest oil consumer, shipped in slightly less oil in 2014/15 compared with a year earlier, the data showed. Saudi Arabia was the top oil supplier to India in 2014/15 followed by Iraq and Venezuela, while Nigeria replaced Kuwait to capture the fourth slot. Iran continued to be the seventh biggest oil supplier to India in 2014/15 but its share in the overall imports declined marginally to about 5.7 percent from about 5.8 percent a year ago. Share of Middle East in India's overall purchases declined in 2014/15 as a boom in U.S. shale oil freed some of the supplies from Latin America and Africa for Asia. Weightage of African and Latin American crude in India's total oil imports rose in the last fiscal year. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ March Feb %chg March %chg Jan-Mar Jan-Mar %chg Apr14- Apr13- %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr Mar15 Mar14 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 25.5 28.5 -10.5 23.0 11.0 48.3 97.7 -50.6 88.8 63.0 41.0 Colombia 10.2 89.7 -88.7 161.6 -93.7 67.1 162.1 -58.6 78.7 125.9 -37.5 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.4 12.1 2.7 31.4 5.7 452.4 Mexico 193.4 76.5 153.0 62.7 208.6 148.0 91.8 61.3 94.7 103.8 -8.7 Venezuela 537.9 375.0 43.5 397.0 35.5 490.6 364.9 34.5 478.7 425.5 12.5 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 0.8 -100.0 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 35.8 -100.0 0.0 12.3 -100.0 3.0 3.0 -1.0 TOTAL 767.0 569.6 34.7 680.0 12.8 766.4 740.8 3.5 775.3 727.6 6.6 Asia Brunei 0.0 59.2 -100.0 33.0 -100.0 23.7 22.9 3.4 27.6 22.5 22.5 Malaysia 131.6 20.8 532.3 46.4 183.8 83.2 47.0 77.0 79.5 50.0 59.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- 1.9 4.2 -54.6 TOTAL 131.6 80.1 64.4 79.4 65.8 106.8 69.9 52.9 109.0 76.7 42.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 102.4 46.8 118.6 112.2 -8.7 64.7 128.2 -49.5 59.8 151.4 -60.5 Oman 0.0 36.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.2 2.9 283.8 15.5 41.6 -62.9 Iran 0.0 102.2 -100.0 387.2 -100.0 126.0 358.0 -64.8 219.6 222.1 -1.1 Iraq 647.8 400.1 61.9 399.7 62.1 558.4 421.7 32.4 502.7 524.9 -4.2 Qatar 73.0 15.3 377.0 111.0 -34.2 68.4 130.4 -47.6 83.5 107.0 -21.9 Kuwait 428.5 350.1 22.4 285.3 50.2 365.3 328.7 11.1 330.9 344.5 -3.9 S. Arabia 841.4 696.3 20.8 782.8 7.5 757.4 771.0 -1.8 686.7 715.3 -4.0 U.A.E. 279.2 477.2 -41.5 240.4 16.1 369.0 247.0 49.4 330.8 281.9 17.3 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.4 -100.0 2.8 3.3 -15.6 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.0 0.0 -- 4.3 8.6 -50.2 TOTAL 2372.2 2123.9 11.7 2318.7 2.3 2331.3 2390.3 -2.5 2236.5 2400.6 -6.8 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.8 -100.0 1.7 5.1 -67.2 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.8 -100.0 1.7 5.1 -67.2 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 34.4 -100.0 32.0 -100.0 22.0 33.5 -34.4 21.8 30.5 -28.6 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 22.0 -100.0 16.1 13.5 19.6 TOTAL 0.0 34.4 -100.0 32.0 -100.0 22.0 55.5 -60.4 37.9 44.0 -13.8 Africa Nigeria 503.4 386.0 30.4 333.8 50.8 398.9 365.9 9.0 372.4 316.3 17.7 Angola 153.4 97.5 57.2 284.0 -46.0 229.6 183.2 25.3 152.0 168.1 -9.6 Cameron 53.3 34.5 54.8 0.0 -- 39.8 7.8 407.6 24.6 13.7 78.9 Congo 29.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.6 0.0 -- 11.9 0.0 -- Chad 32.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.1 0.0 -- 5.5 0.0 -- Egypt 35.6 61.9 -42.6 17.8 100.3 50.6 24.5 106.5 50.6 50.1 0.9 Gabon 0.0 11.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.6 3.4 4.5 16.3 16.7 -2.5 Sudan 21.5 0.0 -- 20.5 4.8 7.4 14.1 -47.7 17.1 12.9 32.2 Eq. Guinea 41.1 21.5 90.8 0.0 -- 32.1 7.3 336.9 28.0 8.9 213.6 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 15.9 -100.0 10.3 5.5 88.4 5.2 7.9 -34.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.8 -100.0 0.0 7.9 -100.0 TOTAL 869.8 612.9 41.9 672.0 29.4 804.1 616.7 30.4 683.5 602.5 13.4 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 18.2 -100.0 0.0 22.3 -100.0 1.6 5.5 -70.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 4140.6 3421.0 21.0 3800.3 9.0 4030.7 3902.3 3.3 3845.5 3862.0 -0.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)