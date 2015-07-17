July 17 India's oil imports in June rose 2 percent from a year earlier to about 3.54 million barrels per day (bpd), tanker arrival data obtained from sources and compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics showed. India, Iran's biggest oil client after China, lifted an annual 70 percent more oil from the OPEC member in June, the data showed, with Tehran's share in India's overall purchases during the month surging to 8 percent from 4.8 percent a year earlier. Indian refiners received 18.4 percent less oil in June compared with May as demand for refined fuels softens during the four-month monsoon season to September, the data showed. . India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, imports about 80 percent of its needs, with most of that coming from the Middle East. During June, the weightage of Latin American and Middle Eastern grades in India's total oil imports rose from the previous month while that of African grades declined. Iraq replaced Nigeria as the top supplier to India in June, up from No.3 in May, with the African nation slipping to fourth position. Saudi Arabia retained the second position followed by Venezuela, which was at No. 4 in May. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ June May %chg June %chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg COUNTRY 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 67.3 33.0 103.6 49.2 36.7 71.7 85.6 -16.2 Colombia 35.3 71.3 -50.4 71.9 -50.9 51.4 130.1 -60.5 Ecuador 70.8 70.9 -0.1 83.0 -14.6 30.1 39.3 -23.6 Mexico 71.3 132.0 -46.0 96.9 -26.3 119.9 82.4 45.5 Venezuela 415.7 409.0 1.6 477.9 -13.0 453.1 386.3 17.3 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.1 -100.0 TOTAL 660.5 716.3 -7.8 778.8 -15.2 726.3 729.9 -0.5 Asia Brunei 19.3 38.1 -49.4 35.6 -45.8 30.3 22.9 32.2 Malaysia 57.6 56.7 1.5 56.2 2.5 67.6 83.2 -18.7 TOTAL 76.9 94.8 -18.9 91.8 -16.2 97.9 106.2 -7.7 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 10.6 -100.0 36.7 -100.0 34.0 106.9 -68.2 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 38.1 -100.0 5.6 19.2 -70.9 Iran 283.9 368.0 -22.9 167.3 69.7 216.5 281.0 -22.9 Iraq 692.6 659.5 5.0 443.9 56.0 594.6 489.4 21.5 Qatar 47.5 67.4 -29.5 82.5 -42.4 61.9 129.9 -52.3 Kuwait 175.8 293.9 -40.2 344.7 -49.0 302.3 336.8 -10.2 S. Arabia 678.8 732.4 -7.3 596.3 13.8 765.6 731.0 4.7 U.A.E. 271.0 217.8 24.4 303.6 -10.7 306.3 268.7 14.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.2 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 2149.6 2349.6 -8.5 2013.1 6.8 2292.4 2364.1 -3.0 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 20.5 -100.0 0.0 6.8 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 20.5 -100.0 0.0 6.8 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.5 33.0 -49.9 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 33.0 -100.0 5.4 21.9 -75.2 Russia 0.0 34.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 34.1 -100.0 33.0 -100.0 27.8 54.9 -49.3 Africa Nigeria 348.5 745.2 -53.2 269.7 29.2 425.0 335.5 26.7 Angola 157.6 225.6 -30.1 160.9 -2.1 200.7 157.3 27.6 Camroon 57.4 0.0 -- 22.3 157.0 38.7 17.0 127.9 Congo 0.0 29.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 20.3 5.2 289.8 Chad 33.2 32.1 3.2 0.0 -- 16.5 0.0 -- Egypt 57.5 36.8 56.2 18.3 213.5 56.7 27.4 106.9 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 9.9 -81.9 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 42.8 -100.0 3.7 27.2 -86.5 Eq Guinea 0.0 65.3 -100.0 21.8 -100.0 28.7 17.5 64.3 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.1 2.7 88.4 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.4 -100.0 TOTAL 654.1 1134.3 -42.3 535.9 22.1 797.2 602.0 32.4 CANADA 0.0 10.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.8 11.1 -83.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3541.1 4339.6 -18.4 3473.0 2.0 3943.4 3874.9 1.8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)