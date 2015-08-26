Aug 26 India's oil imports in July rose nearly 12 percent from a year earlier to about 4.12 million barrels per day (bpd), with the country shipping in its first cargo of oil of Pakistan origin, tanker arrival data obtained from sources and compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics showed. Private refiner Essar Oil in July received a small parcel of Pakistani condensate from trader Trafigura, the data showed. India, Iran's biggest oil client after China, lifted an annual 2.4 percent more oil from the OPEC member in July, the data showed, with Tehran's share in India's overall purchases during the month declined to 5.2 percent from 5.7 percent a year earlier. Indian refiners received 16.5 percent more oil in July compared with June, the data showed. India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, imports about 80 percent of its needs, with most of that coming from the Middle East. During July, the weightage of African grades in India's total oil imports rose from the previous month while that of middle eastern and Latin American grades declined. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ July June %chg July %chg Jan-July Jan-July %chg COUNTRY 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 84.0 67.3 24.9 24.3 246.3 73.5 76.6 -4.1 Colombia 0.0 35.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 43.9 111.1 -60.5 Ecuador 68.0 70.8 -3.9 68.4 -0.4 35.6 43.6 -18.3 Mexico 51.7 71.3 -27.5 60.7 -14.8 110.0 79.3 38.8 Venezuela 544.1 415.7 30.9 628.1 -13.4 466.4 421.7 10.6 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.2 -100.0 TOTAL 747.9 660.5 13.2 781.4 -4.3 729.4 737.4 -1.1 Asia Pakistan 10.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 0.0 -- Brunei 38.0 19.3 96.9 18.8 102.4 31.4 22.3 40.8 Malaysia 62.4 57.6 8.3 60.5 3.2 66.9 79.9 -16.3 Australia 19.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 130.4 76.9 69.6 79.2 64.6 102.7 102.2 0.5 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 15.3 -100.0 29.0 93.5 -69.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 37.2 -100.0 4.8 21.8 -78.2 Iran 215.4 283.9 -24.1 210.3 2.4 216.4 270.6 -20.1 Iraq 814.3 692.6 17.6 552.5 47.4 626.7 498.6 25.7 Qatar 57.5 47.5 21.0 54.6 5.2 61.3 118.9 -48.5 Kuwait 198.2 175.8 12.8 314.6 -37.0 287.1 333.6 -13.9 S. Arabia 774.2 678.8 14.1 577.7 34.0 766.9 708.6 8.2 U.A.E. 326.5 271.0 20.5 290.7 12.3 309.3 271.9 13.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.0 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 2386.2 2149.6 11.0 2052.9 16.2 2306.1 2318.6 -0.5 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 31.5 0.0 -- 32.8 -4.1 18.7 33.0 -43.2 Kazakhstan 32.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.4 18.7 -49.8 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 63.9 0.0 -- 32.8 94.7 33.1 51.6 -35.9 Africa Nigeria 413.4 348.5 18.6 337.9 22.4 423.3 335.8 26.0 Angola 244.5 157.6 55.1 146.1 67.3 207.1 155.6 33.1 Cameroon 0.0 57.4 -100.0 65.6 -100.0 33.0 24.1 37.1 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.3 4.4 289.8 Chad 32.1 33.2 -3.3 32.9 -2.4 18.8 4.8 291.3 Egypt 74.4 57.5 29.5 53.2 39.8 59.3 31.2 90.1 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 41.0 -100.0 1.5 14.4 -89.4 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 21.1 -100.0 3.1 26.3 -88.1 Eq Guinea 31.1 0.0 -- 39.9 -22.0 29.1 20.8 40.0 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.4 2.3 88.4 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.0 -100.0 TOTAL 795.6 654.1 21.6 737.8 7.8 797.0 621.9 28.1 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 9.5 -83.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4124.0 3541.1 16.5 3684.2 11.9 3969.8 3847.0 3.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, editing by David Evans)