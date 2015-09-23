Sept 23India's oil imports in August rose 12.2 percent from a year earlier to about 4.1 million barrels per day (bpd) with grades from Africa accounting for about a quarter of its overall intake, tanker arrival data obtained from sources and compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics showed. India, Iran's biggest oil client after China, lifted an annual 27 percent less oil from the OPEC member in August, the data showed, with Tehran's share in India's overall purchases during the month declining to 4.8 percent from 7.5 percent a year earlier. Indian refiners received slightly less oil in August compared with July, the data showed. India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, imports about 80 percent of its needs, with most of that coming from the Middle East. During July, the weightage of African grades in India's total oil imports rose from the previous month while that of middle eastern and Latin American grades declined. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ Aug July %chg Aug %chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %chg COUNTRY 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 88.6 84.0 5.4 150.4 -41.1 75.4 86.0 -12.3 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 87.6 -100.0 38.3 108.1 -64.5 Ecuador 67.8 68.0 -0.4 70.7 -4.1 39.7 47.0 -15.6 Mexico 113.4 51.7 119.3 56.3 101.3 110.4 76.3 44.6 Venezuela 417.5 544.1 -23.3 471.3 -11.4 460.2 428.0 7.5 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Argentina 20.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 4.6 -42.6 TOTAL 707.8 747.9 -5.4 836.3 -15.4 726.7 750.0 -3.1 Asia Pakistan 0.0 10.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.4 0.0 -- Brunei 0.0 38.0 -100.0 41.9 -100.0 27.4 24.8 10.5 Malaysia 58.6 62.4 -6.0 94.1 -37.7 65.8 81.7 -19.5 Australia 57.9 19.3 200.7 0.0 -- 9.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 116.5 130.4 -10.6 136.0 -14.3 104.4 106.5 -1.9 Middle East Neutral Zone 36.9 0.0 -- 56.1 -34.1 30.0 88.7 -66.1 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.1 19.0 -78.2 Iran 198.8 215.4 -7.7 273.5 -27.3 214.1 271.0 -21.0 Iraq 594.6 814.3 -27.0 289.2 105.6 622.6 471.9 31.9 Qatar 28.0 57.5 -51.4 67.0 -58.3 57.0 112.3 -49.2 Kuwait 165.2 198.2 -16.6 297.5 -44.5 271.6 329.0 -17.5 S. Arabia 915.5 774.2 18.3 695.5 31.6 785.8 706.9 11.2 U.A.E. 318.8 326.5 -2.4 419.2 -23.9 310.5 290.7 6.8 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.9 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 2258.0 2386.2 -5.4 2098.0 7.6 2300.0 2290.4 0.4 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.0 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.0 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 31.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.3 28.8 -43.2 Kazakhstan 0.0 32.4 -100.0 63.0 -100.0 8.2 24.3 -66.4 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 63.9 -100.0 63.0 -100.0 28.9 53.1 -45.6 Africa Nigeria 568.4 413.4 37.5 368.4 54.3 441.8 340.0 29.9 Angola 188.6 244.5 -22.9 53.4 253.4 204.8 142.6 43.6 Ivory Coast 34.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.4 0.0 -- Cameroon 29.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 32.6 21.0 55.1 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 20.6 -100.0 15.1 6.5 132.1 Chad 64.2 32.1 100.2 0.0 -- 24.6 4.2 486.7 Egypt 55.5 74.4 -25.4 53.2 4.4 58.8 34.0 73.0 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 30.5 -100.0 1.3 16.5 -91.9 Sudan 20.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 23.0 -76.7 Eq.Guinea 60.9 31.1 95.7 0.0 -- 33.2 18.1 82.9 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 2.0 88.4 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.8 -100.0 TOTAL 1022.1 795.6 28.5 526.0 94.3 825.7 609.7 35.4 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.3 8.3 -83.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4104.5 4124.0 -0.5 3659.4 12.2 3987.0 3823.1 4.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, editing by Sunil Nair)