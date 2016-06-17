NEW DELHI, June 17 India imported 7.6 percent less oil in May than the previous month, ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed, with Saudi and Iraqi supplies making up nearly two-fifth of overall imports. Iraq continued to be the top oil suppler to India in May followed by Saudi Arabia as the two biggest OPEC producers along with Iran fight for market share in leading Asian buyers. India's oil imports from Iran fell 3.5 percent in May from the previous month as Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd cut purchases because of the shutdown of some units at its plant. Iranian oil accounted for about 9.3 percent of India's overall imports last month. May oil imports from Latin America declined by about 38 percent from a year ago, while Middle East shipments rose by about quarter. Shipments from Africa have almost halved. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Country May Apr %chg May %chg Jan-May Jan-May %chg 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 Latam Brazil 33.0 69.6 -52.6 33.0 -0.2 45.2 72.6 -37.8 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 71.3 -100.0 13.9 54.6 -74.5 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 70.9 -100.0 0.0 22.0 -100.0 Mexico 70.9 0.0 -- 132.0 -46.3 78.1 129.6 -39.7 Venezuela 341.6 496.9 -31.3 409.0 -16.5 498.5 460.6 8.2 TOTAL 445.5 566.6 -21.4 716.3 -37.8 635.8 739.3 -14.0 Asia Brunei 37.1 18.1 105.2 38.1 -2.5 26.4 32.5 -18.7 Malaysia 120.2 69.7 72.5 56.7 111.9 87.5 69.6 25.7 Indonesia 22.0 22.8 -3.2 0.0 -- 13.5 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 38.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 179.4 149.3 20.2 94.8 89.2 135.0 102.1 32.2 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 10.6 -100.0 0.0 40.7 -100.0 Oman 33.1 68.6 -51.8 0.0 -- 26.5 6.7 296.9 Iran 379.2 392.9 -3.5 368.0 3.0 334.1 203.1 64.5 Iraq 974.4 960.7 1.4 659.5 47.8 892.3 575.1 55.2 Qatar 80.5 41.6 93.4 67.4 19.4 93.7 64.8 44.5 Kuwait 275.6 239.5 15.1 293.9 -6.2 250.4 327.5 -23.5 S. Arabia 801.7 811.8 -1.2 732.4 9.5 856.2 782.9 9.4 U.A.E. 382.6 356.4 7.4 217.8 75.7 335.4 313.4 7.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.6 -100.0 TOTAL 2927.0 2871.5 1.9 2349.6 24.6 2792.5 2320.8 20.3 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 31.3 33.3 -5.9 0.0 -- 26.0 19.8 31.1 Kazakhstan 0.0 22.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.4 6.5 -31.9 Russia 0.0 34.2 -100.0 34.1 -100.0 6.8 7.0 -3.4 TOTAL 31.3 89.9 -65.2 34.1 -8.0 37.2 33.3 11.6 Africa Nigeria 359.3 508.4 -29.3 745.2 -51.8 470.8 440.2 6.9 Angola 21.3 125.9 -83.1 225.6 -90.6 103.4 209.3 -50.6 Cameroon 29.8 32.0 -6.9 0.0 - 28.3 34.9 -19.1 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 29.2 -100.0 6.2 24.3 -74.3 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 32.1 -100.0 0.0 13.2 -100.0 Egypt 18.2 37.2 -51.1 36.8 -50.7 25.7 56.5 -54.5 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.1 -100.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.2 4.4 -5.1 Eq Guinea 53.8 54.9 -2.0 65.3 -17.6 41.1 34.5 19.3 Algeria 30.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.8 6.1 76.0 TOTAL 513.0 758.3 -32.3 1134.3 -54.8 690.5 825.6 -16.4 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 10.5 -100.0 0.0 2.2 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 4096.3 4435.6 -7.6 4339.6 -5.6 4290.9 4023.3 6.7 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)