July 19 India's oil imports in June fell 8.4 percent from May to around 3.8 million barrels a day, according to trade sources and ship-tracking data compiled by Thomson Reuters Supply Chain & Commodities Research, as refiners slowed purchases to contain inventories ahead of quarterly earnings. Saudi Arabia re-emerged as the top oil supplier to India in June after a gap of two months, while Iraq slipped to second position. In the April-June period, however, Iraq overtook Saudi Arabia for the first time in a entire quarter, helped by demand for its discounted heavy crude. India's oil imports from Iran rose 34.4 percent in June from a year earlier, with Tehran becoming the fourth-biggest oil supplier to India and accounting for a tenth of overall imports. June oil imports from Latin America declined 2.2 percent from a year ago, while Middle East shipments rose by 6.9 percent. Shipments from Africa declined by about 10 percent. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Count June May %chg June %chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg ry 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 127.6 33.0 286.9 67.3 89.7 58.8 71.7 -18.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 35.3 -100.0 11.6 51.4 -77.4 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 70.8 -100.0 0.0 30.1 -100.0 Mexico 103.6 70.9 46.1 71.3 45.2 82.3 119.9 -31.4 Venezuela 414.7 341.6 21.4 415.7 -0.2 484.7 453.1 7.0 TOTAL 645.9 445.5 45.0 660.5 -2.2 637.5 726.3 -12.2 Asia Brunei 0.0 37.1 -100.0 19.3 -100.0 22.1 30.3 -27.2 Malaysia 98.4 128.1 -23.2 57.6 70.8 90.6 67.6 34.0 Indonesia 21.7 22.0 -1.4 0.0 -- 14.8 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 120.1 187.3 -35.9 76.9 56.2 133.9 97.9 36.7 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 34.0 -100.0 Oman 0.0 33.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 22.1 5.6 297.3 Iran 381.5 379.2 0.6 283.9 34.4 341.9 216.5 57.9 Iraq 601.2 974.4 -38.3 692.6 -13.2 844.4 594.6 42.0 Qatar 83.5 121.6 -31.3 47.5 75.7 99.0 61.9 59.8 Kuwait 235.9 275.6 -14.4 175.8 34.2 248.0 302.3 -18.0 S. Arabia 650.7 838.2 -22.4 678.8 -4.1 828.5 765.6 8.2 U.A.E. 345.7 382.6 -9.6 271.0 27.6 337.1 306.3 10.1 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.5 -100.0 TOTAL 2298. 3004.7 -23.5 2149.6 6.9 2724.3 2292.4 18.8 7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 162.4 62.2 161.3 0.0 -- 53.7 16.5 224.9 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 5.4 -31.9 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 5.8 -3.3 TOTAL 162.4 62.2 161.3 0.0 -- 63.1 27.8 126.9 Africa Nigeria 223.7 359.3 -37.7 348.5 -35.8 430.0 425.0 1.2 Angola 188.5 21.3 787.1 157.6 19.6 117.4 200.7 -41.5 Cameroon 21.7 29.8 -26.9 57.4 -62.1 27.2 38.7 -29.6 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.2 20.3 -74.3 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 33.2 -100.0 0.0 16.5 -100.0 Egypt 74.3 18.2 309.1 57.5 29.2 33.7 56.7 -40.5 Gabon 22.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 1.8 109.8 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.5 3.7 -5.0 Eq Guinea 56.5 53.8 5.0 0.0 -- 43.6 28.7 51.8 Algeria 0.0 30.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.0 5.1 76.2 TOTAL 587.5 513.0 14.5 654.1 -10.2 673.5 797.2 -15.5 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.8 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 3829. 4181.8 -8.4 3541.1 8.1 4229.4 3943.4 7.3 2 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ed Davies)