Feb 12 Three months ended Dec 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 10.14 vs 9.08 Net Sales 24.96 vs 23.89 Oil India said in a statement on Saturday its board approved issue of three bonus shares for every two held. NOTE: Oil India is a state-run oil and gas explorer. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup in MUMBAI; Editing by Ed Lane)