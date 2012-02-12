BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
Feb 12 Three months ended Dec 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net Profit 10.14 vs 9.08 Net Sales 24.96 vs 23.89 Oil India said in a statement on Saturday its board approved issue of three bonus shares for every two held. NOTE: Oil India is a state-run oil and gas explorer. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup in MUMBAI; Editing by Ed Lane)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year