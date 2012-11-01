* India imported about 294,400 bpd from Iran in September
* Overall imports in Sept. at 3.8 million bpd, up 34 percent
y/y
* Imports in Jan-Sept rose 11 percent to 3.54 million bpd
y/y
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 1 India's oil imports from Iran
fell about 19 percent in the first half of 2012/13 to about
257,000 barrels per day (bpd), even lower than planned, data
available to Reuters show, potentially helping New Delhi win a
renewal of a waiver from U.S. sanctions.
The United States and Europe have imposed tough sanctions on
Iran to choke off Tehran's oil revenues in a bid to halt its
nuclear programme. The West says the programme is aimed at
building atomic weapons, a claim Iran denies.
India, Iran's second-biggest client after China, got a
180-day waiver from the U.S. sanctions in June and has said it
aims to cut annual imports by another 15 percent to 310,000 bpd
in the contract year that began on April 1, 2012.
The United States has already renewed a waiver for Japan,
after Tokyo again reduced purchases from Iran, allowing its
banks a second reprieve from the threat of being cut off from
the U.S. financial system under the sanctions.
Volumes imported from Iran were up from a month ago and over
last September, however, as one-off factors came into play.
India shipped in 53 percent more oil from Iran in September
compared with August at about 294,400 bpd. That was more than
double the 131,400 bpd of a year ago, the data show.
Last September's imports were unusually low because Essar
Oil's Vadinar refinery was fully shut for an upgrade.
The monthly jump came as MRPL, a key Indian client of Iran,
picked up imports again in September after a gap of two months
because of shipping issues, and HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, part
owned by steel tycoon L N Mittal, bought for the first time.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, is trying to
diversify its crude slate and wants to gradually reduce
dependence on Iran.
Iran had already slipped to third place among India's oil
suppliers in 2011/12, replaced by Iraq and ceding a position it
had held for five years, as the sanctions bit into its exports.
Saudi Arabia is India's biggest supplier.
Overall, Asia's third-largest economy shipped in nearly 34
percent more oil in September over a year ago, at 3.8 million
bpd, while imports in the January-September period rose 11
percent to 3.54 million bpd as refining capacity increased.
To replace Iranian volumes, India imported about 58 percent
more oil from Latin America in the January-September period,
with the region accounting for about 14 percent of overall
imports, up from 10 percent a year ago.
The Middle East region continued to supply about two-thirds
of India's oil imports in January to September.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)