(Repeats story published earlier with no changes to text)
* Iran gas deal that India wanted likely goes to Russia
* Iraq remains largest supplier followed by Saudi Arabia
* Middle East share of Indian supplies falls amid OPEC cuts
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, June 15 India's oil imports from Iran
have fallen to their lowest since June 2016, shipping data
shows, in possible retaliation for Tehran not awarding a gas
field development to Indian companies.
India, Iran's top oil client after China, shipped in 487,600
barrels per day (bpd) in May, about 9 percent less compared with
April and nearly 40 percent less than a peak registered in
October, according to ship tracking data obtained from sources
and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts.
Most Western-led sanctions against Tehran's nuclear
programme were lifted in January last year, and India's Iranian
crude imports began climbing two months later in March.
In the fiscal year to March 2018, though, India has said it
plans to order about a quarter less Iranian crude due to a snub
over development of Iran's Farzad B gas field.
"We stood by them in difficult times. We still buy
substantial amounts of oil from them, and we expect reciprocity
from Iran," Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told
reporters on Wednesday when asked if India was still hopeful of
getting the development rights for the Farzad B field.
Following years of seeming rapprochement over the field,
Iran has likely reached an agreement on the concession with
Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom, Russian
and Indian media have reported.
Iran last month said India had not offered an acceptable
proposal on the Farzad B development.
Sri Paravaikkarasu of energy consultancy FGE said India's
lower Iran imports were a "reaction of Iran's decision to award
the gas field to Russia and the availability of cheaper grades
like those from Russia."
India was one of four countries - China, Japan and South
Korea being the other three - that continued to import large
amounts of Iranian oil after sanctions were toughened in 2012.
Some of the drop in imports from Iran may be due to lower
demand. Overall, India imported about 4.2 percent less oil in
May, compared with April, due to a shutdown of the 180,000-bpd
Bathinda refinery for upgrades.
In the first five months of 2017, India's oil imports from
Iran still jumped about 64 percent, the data showed.
While Iran's oil exports to India are stalling, supplies to
Europe and Turkey hit their highest level since the lifting of
sanctions in 2016.
Iraq continued to be India's biggest oil supplier for the
second month in a row in May, followed by Saudi Arabia.
Middle Eastern oil in May accounted for 65 percent of
India's overall imports, compared to 71 percent a year ago,
while the import share of Africa and Latin America have risen,
the data showed.
The shift is likely a result of an effort led by the Middle
East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) to cut production to prop up oil prices.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Tom
Hogue)