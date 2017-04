NEW DELHI Oct 1 India is targeting 220,000 barrels per day of oil imports from Iran in the current fiscal year, around 15 percent lower from a year ago, Oil Secretary Vivek Rae said on Tuesday.

India has been cutting its oil imports from Iran and last year won a waiver from U.S. sanctions that aim to force Tehran to negotiate an end to its nuclear programme.

In 2012/13, India imported around 260,000 bpd of oil from Tehran, about 29 percent lower from a year earlier and well below the 15 percent cut to qualify for a sanctions waiver.

India's current waiver from the sanctions runs out in December.

India imports about 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil or around 80 percent of what it uses. Iran ranked ninth among India's crude suppliers in August, down from sixth a year ago. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Sunil Nair)