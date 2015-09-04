* India Jan-August Iran oil imports down by 21 pct y/y
* August crude imports from Iran lowest since March
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Sept 4 India's oil imports from Iran
slumped 27 percent to a five-month low in August from a high
base last year and ahead of a planned shutdown by two
refineries, according to ship tracking data and a report
compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts.
India's Essar Oil and Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd would shut units at their
refineries for about a month from mid-Septemebr, leading to
lower purchases from last month.
India shipped in about 198,800 barrels per day (bpd) of Iran
oil in August, down 7.7 percent from July, the data showed.
Despite the drop, India is still expected to raise imports as
sanctions against the OPEC country ease.
In a pact clinched on July 14 between Iran and the United
States, Germany, France, Russia, China and Britain, Iran would
limit its controversial nuclear programme in exchange for a
removal of economic sanctions.
Iran was India's second-biggest oil supplier in the fiscal
year to March 31, 2007, but it slipped to seventh by last fiscal
year as sanctions bit.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer and Tehran's
top client after China, bought 21 percent less Iranian oil at
214,100 bpd in the first eight months of this year, the data
showed.
April-August imports rose 21 percent to 266,000 bpd from a
year ago.
