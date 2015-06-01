NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian Oil Corp has
halved its term oil import deal with Kuwait to 100,000 barrels
per day (bpd) as the refiner cuts its dependence on long-term
purchases in favour of cheaper spot deals, a source with
knowledge of the deal said.
Kuwait was the second-biggest supplier of oil to India's
biggest refiner in the fiscal year ended March 31 after Iraq,
according to the source.
For 2015/16, Indian Oil Corp has reduced its contract with
state oil firm Kuwait Petroleum Corp to take advantage of better
grades available at cheaper rates.
"Through tenders, IOC is getting better grades such as those
from West Africa at cheaper rates," said the source on condition
of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.
An email sent to the CEO's office at Kuwait Petroleum Corp
seeking a comment remained unanswered, while IOC's head of
refineries Sanjiv Singh declined to comment on the issue.
IOC Chairman B. Ashok told Reuters last week the refiner
would cut its overall term import volumes by 10 percentage
points to 70 percent of its needs in the current fiscal year.
Ashok said the firm was "looking at opportunity crudes" and
wanted the right balance of term and spot because crude
accounted for such a large amount of its expenditure.
He said IOC has started buying oil from "not so conventional
sources" and expanded its oil basket to 174 crudes in the last
fiscal year, when it processed 14 new grades including those
from Latin America and Canada.
It recently bought a cargo of Russian Urals.
Indian refiners traditionally buy high-sulphur oil via term
deals but a global supply glut amid rising production of U.S.
shale oil has led them to tap the spot market for heavy grades.
An Asian oil trader said that with the global market well
supplied, IOC was regularly in the spot market seeking
high-sulphur grades.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, imports
about 80 percent of its oil needs with its import bill hitting
$112.75 billion in 2014/15, down about a fifth due to falling
oil prices.
Kuwait's official selling price for its crude sales to Asian
buyers for June was set at a $2.35 a barrel discount of
Oman/Dubai quotes. Kuwait's crude price formula is loosely
linked to that of Saudi Arabia's Arab Medium grade.
IOC directly controls 1.38 million bpd refining capacity,
including the recently commissioned 300,000 bpd Paradip refinery
in east coast. It aims to process 10 percent more oil, or about
1.18 million bpd in 2015/16.
