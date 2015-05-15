BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
MUMBAI May 15 India is looking to buy oil assets abroad, the nation's oil minister said on Friday, adding he was seeing increased engagement in the Latin American region.
Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not elaborate.
India is the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, importing four-fifths of its needs as its own output shrinks. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)