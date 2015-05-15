March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MUMBAI India is looking to buy oil assets abroad, the country's oil minister said on Friday, adding he was seeing increased engagement in the Latin American region.
Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not elaborate.
India is the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, importing four-fifths of its needs as its own output shrinks.
NEW DELHI India could save as much as $60 billion in energy costs by 2030 and one gigatonne of carbon emissions between 2017 and 2030 by adopting more electric and shared vehicles, according to a report released on Friday by the country's leading think-tank.