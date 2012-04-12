By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI, April 12
NEW DELHI, April 12 India will raise retail
prices of subsidised fuels, including diesel, once parliament
approves the finance bill for the current fiscal year early next
month, a senior government source with knowledge of the matter
said on Thursday.
Parliament is expected to consider the finance bill on May 7
and approve it a couple of days after that.
"The government's credibility on fiscal consolidation is at
stake. After crude prices remaining over $120 a barrel, hike in
oil (fuel) prices is certain," the source, who did not wish to
be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters.
"We cannot do without it. Once the finance bill is approved,
oil prices including diesel would be raised," he said.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee has vowed to raise fuel
prices as soon as possible to tackle a rising subsidy burden and
large deficits, but the move is politically fraught for the weak
coalition government, already under fire over high inflation.
Diesel prices were last raised in July and the government
has still not fulfilled a promise to fully liberalize the
market. It was expected to raise prices earlier this year.
India imports about 80 percent of its crude oil needs.
Rising global prices increases its import bill and widens the
trade and current account deficits.
In theory, India allows state fuel retailers to fix petrol
prices to market rates but continues to cap prices of other
fuels at a lower rate to rein in inflation and protect the poor.
However, the state fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp
, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan
Petroleum Corp - have not raised prices of petrol
since December in line with global trends due to an unofficial
dictat from the government.
Any price rise will help curb rampant diesel use, which has
increased as the market-driven price of alternatives like fuel
oil have jumped. Diesel now accounts for a third of
local fuel use.
The source indicated gasoline prices could be raised around
the same time as diesel.
Softening inflation, currently at about 7
percent, also strengthens a case for a hike in fuel prices.
The government will not reverse a hike in gold import duty
to 4 percent from earlier 2 percent, introduced in March, the
source said, adding it may abolish an excise duty levied on
non-branded jewellery.
Jewellery traders across the country went on strike last
month protesting against the duties. The industry called off the
strike after it said the finance minister promised to
reconsider.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)