NEW DELHI, Nov 24 India's oil refining capacity will rise by about 61 percent to 310.9 million tonnes a year or 6.22 million barrels per day (bpd) by March 2017, Oil Minister S Jaipal Reddy said on Thursday.

India's current refining capacity stood at 193.4 million tonnes a year or 3.87 million bpd, the minister said in a written statement to parliament.

He also said India's annual consumption of refined products would rise by nearly 26 percent to 186.80 million tonnes by March 2017, compared to an estimated 148.28 million tonnes in the current fiscal year ending March 31.

Following is a table on planned refinery expansion in India. Capacity is in million tonnes a year.

Name of Plant Location Present Projected

Capacity Capacity (2016-17) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STATE-RUN FIRMS Indian Oil Corp Guwahati,, Assam 1.00 1.00 IOC Barauni, Bihar 6.00 6.00 IOC Koyali, Gujarat 13.70 18.00 IOC Haldia, West Bengal 7.50 8.00 IOC Mathura, Uttar Pradesh 8.00 8.00 IOC Digboi, Assam 0.65 0.65 IOC Panipat, Haryana 15.00 15.00 IOC Bongaigaon, Assam 2.35 2.35 IOC Paradip, Orissa -- 15.00 Hindustan Petroleum Mumbai, Maharashtra 6.50 8.50 HPCL Vizag, Andhra Pradesh 8.30 15.00 HPCL Maharashtra -- 9.00 Bharat Petroleum Mumbai 12.00 13.50 BPCL Kochi, Kerala 9.50 15.50 Chennai Petroleum Manali, Tamil Nadu 10.50 17.30 Chennai Petroleum Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu 1.00 1.00 Numaligarh Refinery Numaligarh, Assam 3.00 8.00 MRPL Mangalore, Karnataka 11.82 18.00 ONGC Tatipaka, Andhra Pradesh 0.066 0.066 JOINT VENTURE Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Bina, Madhya Pradesh 6.00 9.00 Hindustam Mittal Energy Ltd Bathinda, Punjab -- 9.00 PRIVATE SECTOR Reliance Industries Jamnagar, Gujarat 33.00 33.00 Reliance Industries (export-focused) Jamnagar , Gujarat 27.00 27.00 Essar Oil Vadinar, Gujarat 10.50 38.00 Nagarjuna Oil Corp Ltd Cuddalore,Tamil Nadu -- 15.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 193.386 310.866 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)