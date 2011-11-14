CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
NEW DELHI Nov 14 India is considering a 10 percent stake sale in state-run explorer OIL India, likely in the next fiscal year that begins in April, a company source told reporters on Monday.
"It has to be at least 10 percent and our share sale will happen once ONGC's FPO (follow-on public offer) is completed," the source added.
The government owns 78.4 percent stake in OIL India.
ONGC's share sale, first scheduled for March, has been postponed several times this year due to poor market conditions and lingering concerns over government fuel subsidies, part of which are borne by ONGC. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)
CHINA MAY CRUDE OIL OUPTUT ON DAILY BASIS LOWEST ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORD
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.