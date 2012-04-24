NEW DELHI India's local oil product sales rose 5.1 percent in March from a year earlier on higher demand for petrol and diesel, government data showed on Tuesday.

Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.5 million tonnes in March.

Annual fuel sales rose 4.9 percent to 147.99 million tonnes in 2011/12, higher than the government's forecast of 146.9 million tonnes.

Fuel consumption in March grew at a slower pace than the previous month, when demand for industrial fuels drove up sales by an annual 7.3 percent.

Growth in diesel sales, which account for over a third of India's refined products consumption, rose an annual 10.3 percent in March to 6.05 million tonnes mainly on higher sales of diesel-driven cars and power sector demand.

Diesel prices in India are fixed by the government at a cheaper rate to protect the poor and control inflation. But petrol is sold at market rate, widening the gap between the prices of the two fuels.

Diesel consumption has also surged as its state-set prices are lower than that of fuel oil, prompting a switch over. Fuel oil is sold at market rates in India.

Petrol consumption grew an annual 11.5 percent in March to 1.42 million tonnes, higher than February's 8 percent, due to rising car sales.

In the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended in March, diesel sales surged 7.8 percent to 64.75 million tonnes while that of petrol rose 5.6 percent to nearly 15 million tonnes, the data showed.

Higher fuel sales indicate that industrial output probably improved in March, having grown at a slower-than-expected 4.1 percent in February.

Naphtha sales during March surged 19.5 percent from a year earlier to 941,700 tonnes.

