(Corrects dateline to Nov 25, Sept total domestic sales to 10.64 mln T) Nov 25 India's local oil product sales in October rose an annual 3.8 percent due to higher demand for fuels in the festival season, the government data showed on Friday. Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third-largest oil consumer, totalled 12.05 million tonnes in October. The data for October includes estimated imports and exports for Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 bpd refinery at Jamnagar in western India. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for September. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 PRODUCT Oct Sept AUG JULY Oct Sept AUG JULY --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.35 4.60 4.57 5.08 4.96 4.19 4.29 4.82 Petrol 1.25 1.20 1.22 1.21 1.19 1.13 1.17 1.16 LPG 1.23 1.29 1.27 1.26 1.21 1.17 1.16 1.16 Naphtha 1.03 1.02 0.91 0.92 0.74 0.86 0.93 0.97 Jet Fuel 0.47 0.44 0.44 0.45 0.43 0.40 0.40 0.40 Kerosene 0.67 0.66 0.67 0.69 0.75 0.73 0.76 0.76 Fuel Oil 0.73 0.75 0.74 0.83 0.92 0.94 0.95 0.91 Bitumen 0.30 0.19 0.14 0.20 0.31 0.17 0.13 0.19 All* 12.05 11.29 11.05 11.78 11.61 10.64 10.86 11.40 --------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 PRODUCT OCT SEPT AUG JULY OCT SEPT AUG JULY ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.06 0.32 Petrol 0.10 0.04 0.11 0.13 0.17 0.14 0.14 0.31 LPG 0.39 0.44 0.35 0.42 0.31 0.27 0.33 0.41 Naphtha 0.15 0.14 0.16 0.16 0.12 0.17 0.24 0.20 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.11 0.10 0.18 0.00 0.23 Fuel Oil 0.03 0.06 0.09 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.08 0.09 All* 1.08 1.08 1.19 1.28 1.26 1.28 1.29 1.92 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 CRUDE OIL OCT SEPT AUG JULY OCT SEPT AUG JULY IMPORTS 12.57 12.77 14.26 13.75 12.99 14.04 13.40 13.23 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 PRODUCT OCT SEPT AUG JULY OCT SEPT AUG JULY -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.98 1.98 1.69 1.59 1.93 1.80 1.63 1.60 Petrol 1.01 1.19 1.06 1.13 1.13 0.99 1.29 1.14 Naphtha 0.56 0.61 1.00 0.98 0.74 0.72 0.72 0.89 Jet Fuel 0.47 0.46 0.45 0.41 0.43 0.49 0.36 0.30 Fuel Oil 0.59 0.53 0.82 0.78 0.65 0.49 0.64 0.54 All* 4.84 5.05 5.19 5.16 5.24 4.73 4.96 4.84 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: *Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)