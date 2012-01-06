Jan 6 India's local oil product sales in November rose an annual 11.1 percent, driven by higher diesel demand in the festive season, the government data showed on Friday. Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third-largest oil consumer, totaled 12.81 million tonnes in November. Diesel led the rise in November sales with an increase of 16.7 percent over the year-ago month. But gasoline or petrol sales declined 2.5 percent in the same period. The data for November includes estimated imports and exports for Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 bpd refinery at Jamnagar in western India. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for November. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.72 5.35 4.61 4.58 4.90 4.96 4.19 4.29 Petrol 1.16 1.25 1.20 1.22 1.19 1.19 1.13 1.17 LPG 1.33 1.23 1.28 1.27 1.20 1.22 1.17 1.16 Naphtha 0.99 1.03 1.02 0.91 0.91 0.74 0.86 0.93 Jet Fuel 0.48 0.47 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.43 0.40 0.40 Kerosene 0.68 0.67 0.66 0.67 0.74 0.75 0.73 0.76 Fuel Oil 0.78 0.73 0.74 0.77 0.86 0.93 0.94 0.95 Bitumen 0.43 0.30 0.19 0.14 0.30 0.31 0.17 0.13 All* 12.81 12.08 11.29 11.05 11.53 11.65 10.64 10.86 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.06 Petrol 0.00 0.10 0.04 0.11 0.23 0.17 0.14 0.14 LPG 0.37 0.39 0.44 0.35 0.39 0.31 0.27 0.33 Naphtha 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.16 0.20 0.12 0.17 0.24 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.18 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.09 0.03 0.06 0.09 0.07 0.06 0.08 0.08 All* 1.04 1.08 1.08 1.19 1.37 1.26 1.28 1.29 -------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 CRUDE OIL NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG IMPORTS 14.82 12.66 13.17 14.26 12.54 12.99 14.04 13.40 -------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2011 2010 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.66 198 1.87 1.69 1.55 1.93 1.80 1.63 Petrol 1.09 1.03 1.28 1.06 1.12 1.13 0.99 1.29 Naphtha 0.86 0.58 0.65 1.00 0.57 0.74 0.72 0.72 Jet Fuel 0.38 0.47 0.45 0.45 0.27 0.43 0.49 0.36 Fuel Oil 0.63 0.59 0.53 0.82 0.70 0.65 0.49 0.64 All* 4.86 4.86 5.02 5.19 4.49 5.24 4.73 4.96 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)