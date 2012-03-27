March 27 India's local oil product sales in February rose an annual 7.3 percent, highest since November, as growth in demand for industrial fuels surged during the month, government data showed on Tuesday. Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third largest oil consumer, totaled 12.34 million tonnes in February. Petrol sales grew an annual 8 percent in February mainly due to higher vehicle sales, after growing at about 1.97 percent in January, the data showed. But consumption of diesel -- which makes up over a third of local fuel use, surged at an annual 11.9 percent last month, quicker than 7.64 percent rise in January as its state-set prices are lower than that of fuel oil, prompting a switch-over. Fuel oil is sold at market rates in India. India's crude imports in February rose 10.7 percent. Its refined fuels imports were down an annual 2.3 percent while exports rose 6.8 percent. The data includes actual imports and exports by Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 bpd refinery at Jamnagar in western India for November and December and is estimated for subsequent months. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for February. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/11 2011/10 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.51 5.38 5.85 5.71 4.92 5.00 5.52 4.93 Petrol 1.23 1.16 1.34 1.16 1.14 1.14 1.20 1.19 LPG 1.34 1.32 1.40 1.34 1.25 1.28 1.33 1.20 Naphtha 0.82 0.92 0.85 0.99 0.77 0.96 1.01 0.92 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.42 0.45 0.45 0.43 Kerosene 0.68 0.69 0.68 0.68 0.75 0.76 0.74 0.74 Fuel Oil 0.65 0.69 0.75 0.80 0.82 0.83 0.88 0.84 Bitumen 0.51 0.40 0.48 0.44 0.51 0.42 0.43 0.30 All* 12.34 12.15 13.00 12.87 11.49 11.88 12.60 11.51 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/11 2011/10 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.07 0.22 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.11 0.01 0.01 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.18 0.14 0.23 LPG 0.45 0.24 0.45 0.37 0.43 0.50 0.34 0.39 Naphtha 0.15 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.12 0.17 0.23 0.20 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.12 0.10 0.15 0.07 Fuel Oil 0.12 0.05 0.06 0.09 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.07 All* 1.17 1.05 1.09 1.05 1.20 1.52 1.34 1.37 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012/11 2011/10 CRUDE OIL FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV IMPORTS 14.87 16.92 13.51 14.85 13.43 14.26 14.10 12.54 ----------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/11 2011/11 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.57 1.51 1.54 1.73 1.56 1.79 1.34 1.55 Petrol 1.09 1.09 1.21 1.05 0.98 1.17 1.13 1.12 Naphtha 0.95 0.91 0.87 1.03 0.86 0.78 0.66 0.57 Jet Fuel 0.31 0.35 0.38 0.43 0.34 0.48 0.39 0.27 Fuel Oil 0.61 0.76 0.74 0.63 0.62 0.63 0.71 0.70 All* 4.92 4.79 4.95 5.16 4.60 5.01 4.45 4.49 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)