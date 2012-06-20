NEW DELHI, June 20 India's local oil product sales rose 5.4 percent in May from a year ago, the highest since February, due to surge in demand for commercial fuels, indicating industrial output may have recovered during the month.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third largest oil consumer, totalled 13.58 million tonnes in May, while diesel sales rose 9 percent and petrol consumption declined 4.4 percent, government data showed on Wednesday.

India's local fuel demand in the current fiscal year that began in April is expected to rise 6.1 percent to 157.07 million tonnes, according to data posted on the website of Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Demand for diesel, which accounts for over 40 percent of refined fuels consumption, is expected to rise 5.9 percent in the current fiscal year, while that of petrol may grow about 5.8 percent, the data showed. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anurag Kotoky)