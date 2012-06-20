June 20 India's oil products demand is likely to grow an annual 6.1 percent in 2012/13, the highest in five years, as the government's thrust on infrastructure to counter an economic slowdown is set to spur consumption of industrial fuels. Following is the table of India's estimated fuel demand in the current fiscal year ending March 2013. Volumes are in million tonnes. Products Volume Growth % ---------------------------------------------------- Liquefied Petroleum Gas 16.95 10.3 Kerosene 7.70 -6.4 Diesel 68.55 5.9 Gasoline 15.86 5.8 Naphtha 11.64 4.0 Jet Fuel 5.92 6.9 Fuel Oil 8.62 -6.2 Bitumen 4.88 5.9 -------------------------------------------------- *All 157.07 6.1 -------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. Growth figures are calculated over provisional data for 2011/12.  (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Keiron Henderson)