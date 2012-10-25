Oct 25 India's September crude oil imports rose 11 percent from a year ago to 14.42 million tonnes or 3.52 million barrels per day, preliminary government data showed on Thursday. India imported 1.31 million tonnes of oil products in September, up 13.7 percent year-on-year, the data posted on the website of the government's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. India imports more than three-quarters of its crude oil requirements but is a net exporter of fuel products. In September, exports of refined fuel products fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier to 5.20 million tonnes. India's local oil product sales rose 2.8 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, as a recovery in monsoon rains and a price hike during the month curbed demand for diesel. The data included estimated exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery. But it did not contain numbers for the Bathinda refinery, jointly operated by state-run Hindustan Petroleum and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal. Private companies provide data at their discretion. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT SEP AUG JULY JUNE SEP AUG JULY JUNE -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 4.94 5.05 5.74 6.08 4.60 4.58 5.07 5.34 Petrol 1.23 1.31 1.31 1.34 1.20 1.22 1.21 1.25 LPG 1.28 1.34 1.32 1.29 1.26 1.27 1.26 1.21 Naphtha 0.97 1.13 1.14 0.90 0.91 0.90 0.96 0.85 Jet Fuel 0.41 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.45 0.44 0.45 0.44 Kerosene 0.62 0.62 0.66 0.63 0.66 0.67 0.69 0.68 Fuel Oil 0.67 0.72 0.72 0.65 0.77 0.81 0.86 0.78 Bitumen 0.16 0.14 0.20 0.38 0.19 0.14 0.20 0.36 All* 11.53 12.04 12.87 13.03 11.22 11.17 11.76 12.13 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT SEP AUG JULY JUNE SEP AUG JULY JUNE ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.07 0.13 0.07 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.19 Petrol 0.00 0.09 0.06 0.00 0.04 0.11 0.14 0.22 LPG 0.53 0.48 0.47 0.39 0.42 0.37 0.45 0.42 Naphtha 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.13 0.12 0.23 0.16 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.11 0.11 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.08 0.09 0.08 0.14 0.17 0.14 0.06 All* 1.31 1.41 1.44 1.24 1.15 1.25 1.35 1.56 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 CRUDE OIL SEP AUG JULY JUNE SEP AUG JULY JUNE IMPORTS 14.42 14.27 13.85 14.12 12.99 14.26 13.75 13.94 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT SEP AUG JULY JUNE SEP JULY JUNE MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.70 1.64 1.56 1.71 1.92 1.72 1.64 1.59 Petrol 1.31 1.34 1.35 1.48 1.30 1.08 1.14 1.36 Naphtha 0.59 0.82 0.82 0.70 0.75 1.00 0.98 0.82 Jet Fuel 0.42 0.37 0.37 0.25 0.46 0.46 0.42 0.44 Fuel Oil 0.70 0.51 0.53 0.39 0.67 0.82 0.77 0.66 All* 5.20 4.97 5.19 4.85 5.34 5.26 5.23 5.07 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)