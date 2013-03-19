March 19 India's domestic diesel sales slipped 2
percent in February from a year ago, the first fall since May
2009, as price hikes and improved electricity supplies reined in
demand, government data showed on Tuesday.
The decline in diesel demand helped bring overall local fuel
sales down 1.5 percent in February from a year ago, the first
decline since September 2010.
Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in India, totalled
12.25 million tonnes in February compared with 12.44 million
tonnes a year ago, according to the data from the Petroleum
Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry.
Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local
fuel sales, fell to 5.39 million tonnes, the data showed.
India removed subsidies from diesel sold to bulk buyers in
January and allowed state fuel retailers to raise retail prices
by up to 0.50 rupees, or one U.S. cent, a litre each month to
gradually align them with market rates.
"Diesel sales fell due to a variety of reasons. Some bulk
consumers held back purchases, power supply improved in the
southern part of the country and there was some slowdown in
industrial activity," said an industry source.
Gasoline consumption grew an annual 3.1 percent to 1.28
million tonnes in February, the data showed, despite a 25.7
percent decline in car sales during the month.
India's February crude imports declined 0.6 percent from a
year ago to 13.64 million tonnes or 3.57 million barrels per
day, preliminary government data showed.
India imported 997,000 tonnes of oil products in February,
down about 13.6 percent year-on-year, while exports of refined
fuel rose 23 percent to 5.13 million tonnes.
The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private
refiners provide data at their discretion.
Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales,
imports and exports.
--------------------------------------------------------------
DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
2012/13 2011/12
PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV
--------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 5.39 5.80 6.12 5.79 5.50 5.37 5.87 5.70
Petrol 1.28 1.30 1.35 1.33 1.23 1.16 1.34 1.16
LPG 1.27 1.31 1.30 1.28 1.34 1.32 1.41 1.32
Naphtha 0.88 1.08 1.02 1.12 0.85 0.87 0.86 1.04
Jet Fuel 0.43 0.46 0.46 0.45 0.50 0.48 0.48 0.48
Kerosene 0.63 0.62 0.63 0.63 0.68 0.69 0.68 0.68
Fuel Oil 0.52 0.59 0.57 0.59 0.70 0.68 0.76 0.83
Bitumen 0.48 0.44 0.45 0.42 0.51 0.40 0.48 0.44
All* 12.25 13.01 13.38 13.13 12.44 12.17 13.05 13.02
--------------------------------------------------------------
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS
--------------------------------------------------------------
2012/13 2011/12
PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV
--------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.06 0.21 0.02 0.00
Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
LPG 0.39 0.39 0.51 0.44 0.45 0.48 0.40 0.40
Naphtha 0.07 0.10 0.11 0.21 0.11 0.12 0.24 0.25
Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Fuel Oil 0.12 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.17 0.01 0.01 0.14
All* 1.00 0.98 1.22 1.34 1.15 1.18 1.04 1.28
-----------------------------------------------------------
2012/13 2011/12
CRUDE OIL FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV
IMPORTS 13.64 17.44 15.65 15.00 13.72 17.02 13.93 14.85
------------------------------------------------------------
EXPORTS
--------------------------------------------------------------
2012/13 2011/12
PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV
--------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 1.84 2.21 2.55 2.01 1.12 1.26 1.71 1.73
Petrol 1.33 1.51 1.42 1.30 1.01 1.09 1.42 1.05
Naphtha 0.62 0.62 0.81 0.90 0.84 0.78 0.78 1.03
Jet Fuel 0.44 0.45 0.49 0.63 0.25 0.31 0.41 0.43
Fuel Oil 0.39 0.52 0.44 0.48 0.61 0.76 0.70 0.63
All* 5.13 5.70 6.29 5.74 4.17 4.36 5.20 5.16
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE:
* Table includes actual exports and imports by Reliance
Industries' s 580,000 barrels per day refinery and
HPCL-Mittal Energy's 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery for November
and December and estimates for the subsequent months.
* Total may not tally as all items are not included in the
table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous
months have been revised.
