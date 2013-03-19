March 19 India's domestic diesel sales slipped 2 percent in February from a year ago, the first fall since May 2009, as price hikes and improved electricity supplies reined in demand, government data showed on Tuesday. The decline in diesel demand helped bring overall local fuel sales down 1.5 percent in February from a year ago, the first decline since September 2010. Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in India, totalled 12.25 million tonnes in February compared with 12.44 million tonnes a year ago, according to the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, fell to 5.39 million tonnes, the data showed. India removed subsidies from diesel sold to bulk buyers in January and allowed state fuel retailers to raise retail prices by up to 0.50 rupees, or one U.S. cent, a litre each month to gradually align them with market rates. "Diesel sales fell due to a variety of reasons. Some bulk consumers held back purchases, power supply improved in the southern part of the country and there was some slowdown in industrial activity," said an industry source. Gasoline consumption grew an annual 3.1 percent to 1.28 million tonnes in February, the data showed, despite a 25.7 percent decline in car sales during the month. India's February crude imports declined 0.6 percent from a year ago to 13.64 million tonnes or 3.57 million barrels per day, preliminary government data showed. India imported 997,000 tonnes of oil products in February, down about 13.6 percent year-on-year, while exports of refined fuel rose 23 percent to 5.13 million tonnes. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.39 5.80 6.12 5.79 5.50 5.37 5.87 5.70 Petrol 1.28 1.30 1.35 1.33 1.23 1.16 1.34 1.16 LPG 1.27 1.31 1.30 1.28 1.34 1.32 1.41 1.32 Naphtha 0.88 1.08 1.02 1.12 0.85 0.87 0.86 1.04 Jet Fuel 0.43 0.46 0.46 0.45 0.50 0.48 0.48 0.48 Kerosene 0.63 0.62 0.63 0.63 0.68 0.69 0.68 0.68 Fuel Oil 0.52 0.59 0.57 0.59 0.70 0.68 0.76 0.83 Bitumen 0.48 0.44 0.45 0.42 0.51 0.40 0.48 0.44 All* 12.25 13.01 13.38 13.13 12.44 12.17 13.05 13.02 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.06 0.21 0.02 0.00 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.39 0.39 0.51 0.44 0.45 0.48 0.40 0.40 Naphtha 0.07 0.10 0.11 0.21 0.11 0.12 0.24 0.25 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.12 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.17 0.01 0.01 0.14 All* 1.00 0.98 1.22 1.34 1.15 1.18 1.04 1.28 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 CRUDE OIL FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV IMPORTS 13.64 17.44 15.65 15.00 13.72 17.02 13.93 14.85 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.84 2.21 2.55 2.01 1.12 1.26 1.71 1.73 Petrol 1.33 1.51 1.42 1.30 1.01 1.09 1.42 1.05 Naphtha 0.62 0.62 0.81 0.90 0.84 0.78 0.78 1.03 Jet Fuel 0.44 0.45 0.49 0.63 0.25 0.31 0.41 0.43 Fuel Oil 0.39 0.52 0.44 0.48 0.61 0.76 0.70 0.63 All* 5.13 5.70 6.29 5.74 4.17 4.36 5.20 5.16 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes actual exports and imports by Reliance Industries' s 580,000 barrels per day refinery and HPCL-Mittal Energy's 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery for November and December and estimates for the subsequent months. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and William Hardy)