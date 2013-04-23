April 23 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 4.9 percent in 2012/13, a pace slower than the previous year but in line with a likely 5 percent economic growth, government data showed on Tuesday. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 155.42 million tonnes in 2012/13, according to the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. In March, India consumed 2.1 percent more refined products than a year ago, the data showed, as diesel sales, which make up over 40 percent of local fuel demand, grew 2.5 percent and gasoline consumption was only up 1.4 percent. Gradual elimination of subsidies on diesel dragged sales only in the first quarter of 2013, slowing growth in consumption to 6.8 percent during the year from 7.8 percent in 2011/12. The restraint in diesel demand growth also indicates slower industrial activity during the year. Gasoline consumption grew an annual 5 percent in 2012/13, its slowest pace since 2005/06, mainly due to a decline in car sales. India shipped in about 3.7 million barrels per day (bpd) oil in 2012/13, a growth of 7.4 percent over last year, while in March, imports declined marginally to 3.6 million bpd, the data showed. Oil products imports in March rose 1.6 percent while exports were up 5.5 percent from a year ago. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.21 5.37 5.80 6.12 6.05 5.50 5.37 5.87 Petrol 1.44 1.28 1.30 1.35 1.42 1.23 1.16 1.34 LPG 1.35 1.28 1.32 1.30 1.34 1.34 1.32 1.41 Naphtha 1.01 0.94 1.07 1.02 0.95 0.85 0.86 0.86 Jet Fuel 0.48 0.43 0.46 0.45 0.48 0.46 0.48 0.48 Kerosene 0.62 0.63 0.62 0.63 0.66 0.68 0.69 0.68 Fuel Oil 0.58 0.51 0.62 0.57 0.74 0.70 0.68 0.76 Bitumen 0.71 0.49 0.44 0.45 0.64 0.51 0.40 0.48 All* 13.88 12.40 13.24 13.38 13.60 12.44 12.17 13.04 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.06 0.21 0.02 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.44 0.35 0.39 0.51 0.53 0.45 0.48 0.40 Naphtha 0.14 0.07 0.10 0.11 0.15 0.11 0.12 0.24 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.14 0.12 0.09 0.08 0.08 0.17 0.01 0.08 All* 1.21 0.96 0.98 1.22 1.20 1.15 1.17 1.04 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 CRUDE OIL MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC IMPORTS 15.25 14.06 18.10 15.93 15.29 13.72 17.02 13.93 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 2.24 1.86 1.93 2.55 2.09 1.12 1.26 1.71 Petrol 1.58 1.33 1.44 1.42 1.53 1.01 1.09 1.42 Naphtha 0.72 0.62 0.68 0.81 0.87 0.84 0.78 0.78 Jet Fuel 0.50 0.44 0.43 0.49 0.25 0.25 0.31 0.41 Fuel Oil 0.51 0.39 0.52 0.44 0.61 0.61 0.76 0.70 All* 5.99 5.19 5.39 6.29 5.68 4.17 4.36 5.20 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes actual exports and imports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery up to January. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)