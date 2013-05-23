May 23 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 3.1 percent in April, government data showed on Thursday, as gradual elimination of subsidies on diesel continued to drag sales. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.21 million tonnes in April, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, rose 4.2 percent in April from a year ago while petrol sales were up 1.9 percent, the data showed. India's oil product demand is likely to grow an annual 4.1 percent to 162 millin tonnes in 2013/14, the data showed, slower than 4.9 percent a year ago. The country's diesel demand is set to rise 6.3 percent while that of gasoline is expected to grow 4.5 percent in the fiscal year that began on April 1, the data showed. India shipped in about 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) oil in April, a growth of 6.4 percent over last year, the data showed. Oil products imports in April declined 14.25 percent while exports were up 26.9 percent from a year ago. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.16 6.21 5.37 5.80 5.91 6.05 5.50 5.37 Petrol 1.27 1.44 1.28 1.30 1.25 1.42 1.23 1.16 LPG 1.23 1.35 1.28 1.32 1.23 1.34 1.34 1.32 Naphtha 0.99 1.01 0.94 1.07 0.89 0.95 0.85 0.86 Jet Fuel 0.45 0.48 0.43 0.46 0.44 0.48 0.46 0.48 Kerosene 0.59 0.62 0.63 0.62 0.60 0.66 0.68 0.69 Fuel Oil 0.50 0.58 0.51 0.62 0.68 0.74 0.70 0.68 Bitumen 0.54 0.71 0.49 0.44 0.45 0.64 0.51 0.40 All* 13.21 13.88 12.40 13.24 12.82 13.60 12.44 12.17 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.13 0.00 0.06 0.21 Petrol 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.56 0.44 0.35 0.39 0.56 0.53 0.45 0.48 Naphtha 0.11 0.14 0.07 0.10 0.14 0.15 0.11 0.12 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.09 0.14 0.12 0.09 0.13 0.08 0.17 0.01 All* 1.29 1.21 0.96 0.98 1.51 1.20 1.15 1.17 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 CRUDE OIL APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR MAR JAN IMPORTS 15.86 15.25 14.06 18.10 14.90 15.29 13.72 17.02 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.96 2.24 1.86 1.93 1.33 2.09 1.12 1.26 Petrol 1.32 1.58 1.33 1.44 1.23 1.53 1.01 1.09 Naphtha 0.61 0.72 0.62 0.68 0.65 0.87 0.84 0.78 Jet Fuel 0.50 0.50 0.44 0.43 0.30 0.25 0.25 0.31 Fuel Oil 0.50 0.51 0.39 0.52 0.49 0.61 0.61 0.76 All* 5.34 5.99 5.19 5.39 4.21 5.68 4.17 4.36 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery and Hindustan Mittal Energy's 180,000 bpd refinery for April. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil Nair)