June 20 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 2.27 percent in May, government data showed on Thursday, as a hefty jump in petrol sales on lower prices was largely offset by a fall in fuel oil use during the month. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 14.06 million tonnes in May, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined marginally in May from a year ago, while petrol sales were up 31.2 percent, the data showed. "Petrol demand in May was abnormally high as dealers built inventory in the beginning of the month when prices were cut and again before the end of the month when prices were raised," said an industry source. Petrol prices are revised every two weeks. India expects oil product demand to grow an annual 4.1 percent to 162 million tonnes in 2013/14, slower than 4.9 percent a year ago. The country's diesel demand is set to rise 6.3 percent while that of gasoline is expected to grow 4.5 percent in the fiscal year that began on April 1, the PPAC has projected. India shipped in about 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May, a decline of about 4.9 percent over last year, the data showed. Oil products imports in May declined 12.9 percent while exports were up 13.62 percent from a year ago. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide figures at their discretion. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.39 6.16 6.21 5.37 6.39 5.91 6.05 5.50 Petrol 1.70 1.27 1.44 1.28 1.29 1.25 1.42 1.23 LPG 1.24 1.23 1.35 1.28 1.32 1.23 1.34 1.34 Naphtha 0.91 1.00 1.01 0.94 1.07 0.89 0.95 0.85 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.45 0.48 0.43 0.45 0.44 0.48 0.46 Kerosene 0.61 0.59 0.62 0.63 0.62 0.60 0.66 0.68 Fuel Oil 0.52 0.50 0.58 0.51 0.68 0.68 0.74 0.70 Bitumen 0.57 0.54 0.71 0.49 0.47 0.45 0.64 0.51 All* 14.06 13.25 13.88 12.40 13.75 12.82 13.60 12.44 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.13 0.13 0.00 0.06 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.52 0.52 0.44 0.35 0.52 0.56 0.53 0.45 Naphtha 0.13 0.13 0.14 0.07 0.17 0.14 0.15 0.11 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.09 0.14 0.12 0.06 0.13 0.08 0.17 All* 1.21 1.25 1.21 0.96 1.39 1.51 1.20 1.15 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 CRUDE OIL MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB IMPORTS 14.84 15.76 15.25 14.06 15.60 14.90 15.29 13.72 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.68 1.93 2.24 1.86 1.61 1.33 2.09 1.12 Petrol 1.43 1.30 1.58 1.33 1.32 1.23 1.53 1.01 Naphtha 0.72 0.64 0.72 0.62 0.64 0.65 0.87 0.84 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.49 0.50 0.44 0.33 0.30 0.25 0.25 Fuel Oil 0.45 0.50 0.51 0.39 0.34 0.49 0.61 0.61 All* 5.20 5.32 5.99 5.19 4.58 4.21 5.68 4.17 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery and Hindustan Mittal Energy's 180,000 bpd refinery for April and May * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)