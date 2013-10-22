Oct 22 India's local oil product sales rose 1.6 percent in September from a year earlier, after falling for three consecutive months, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday, although diesel consumption continued to decline during the month due to a marginal increase in retail prices, lower demand from farmers seeing good monsoon rains and improved electricity supply. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 11.90 million tonnes in September, according to the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined 0.55 percent in September from a year ago, while petrol sales were up 0.4 percent, the data showed. India shipped in about 3.85 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in September, a growth of about 7 percent over last year, the data showed. Oil products imports were marginally higher in September, while exports were up 2.7 percent from a year ago. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide figures at their discretion. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT SEP AUG JUL JUN SEP AUG JUL JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 4.91 5.05 5.40 5.94 4.94 5.07 5.79 6.07 Petrol 1.23 1.48 1.40 1.42 1.23 1.31 1.31 1.34 LPG 1.35 1.32 1.37 1.21 1.27 1.33 1.33 1.30 Naphtha 0.96 1.02 0.96 0.94 1.02 1.12 1.10 0.96 Jet Fuel 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.41 0.42 0.42 0.42 Kerosene 0.58 0.60 0.60 0.59 0.62 0.62 0.66 0.63 Fuel Oil 0.51 0.56 0.61 0.48 0.70 0.71 0.73 0.64 Bitumen 0.23 0.16 0.19 0.36 0.16 0.13 0.20 0.37 All* 11.90 12.40 12.80 13.02 11.70 12.41 12.98 13.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT SEP AUG JUL JUN SEP AUG JUL JUN ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.09 0.18 0.06 Petrol 0.04 0.00 0.08 0.12 0.00 0.09 0.06 0.00 LPG 0.48 0.52 0.40 0.35 0.59 0.53 0.53 0.46 Naphtha 0.08 0.07 0.16 0.06 0.19 0.21 0.19 0.18 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.09 0.12 0.10 0.07 0.09 0.05 0.09 0.05 All* 1.27 1.29 1.28 1.13 1.27 1.67 1.47 1.17 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 CRUDE OIL SEP AUG JUL JUN SEP AUG JUL JUN IMPORTS 16.30 17.12 16.42 14.38 15.24 15.05 14.59 14.82 ----------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2013 2012 PRODUCT SEP AUG JUL JUN SEP AUG JUL JUN ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.01 2.53 2.29 1.81 1.80 1.56 1.61 1.72 Petrol 1.35 1.38 1.28 1.49 1.53 1.38 1.31 1.48 Naphtha 0.72 0.80 0.75 0.68 0.54 0.76 0.68 0.70 Jet Fuel 0.48 0.51 0.46 0.34 0.39 0.25 0.27 0.25 Fuel Oil 0.56 0.75 0.56 0.55 0.70 0.51 0.51 0.39 All* 5.58 6.52 5.72 5.26 5.43 4.78 4.97 4.85 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for July and August. Data relating to 180,000 bpd Bharat Oman refinery is estimated for August. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)