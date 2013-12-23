Dec 23 India's local oil product sales rose for
the second straight month in November from a year earlier,
preliminary government data showed on Monday.
Domestic oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the
world's fourth-largest oil consumer, inched up slightly to 13.32
million tonnes, according to the data from the Petroleum
Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry.
Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local
fuel sales, was nearly flat, while petrol sales jumped about 10
percent.
Diesel sales have been curbed by low demand for irrigation
pumps from the farm sector because of post-monsoon rains, better
power generation and slow industrial activity, mainly in the
mining and construction sectors.
India shipped in about 3.58 million barrels per day (bpd) of
oil in November, a decline of about 5 percent, the data showed.
Oil products imports fell 20 percent, while exports jumped 48
percent from a year earlier.
The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private
refiners provide figures at their discretion.
The following table gives details of India's domestic oil
product sales, imports and exports.
--------------------------------------------------------------
DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
2013 2012
PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG
--------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 5.80 5.62 4.91 5.05 5.79 5.70 4.94 5.05
Petrol 1.46 1.46 1.23 1.48 1.33 1.32 1.23 1.31
LPG 1.38 1.41 1.35 1.33 1.28 1.30 1.27 1.33
Naphtha 0.98 0.89 0.86 1.02 1.12 0.95 1.02 1.10
Jet Fuel 0.47 0.46 0.44 0.44 0.45 0.43 0.41 0.42
Kerosene 0.60 0.61 0.58 0.60 0.63 0.62 0.62 0.62
Fuel Oil 0.51 0.55 0.51 0.58 0.59 0.68 0.68 0.70
Bitumen 0.40 0.34 0.23 0.14 0.42 0.38 0.16 0.13
All* 13.32 13.10 11.79 12.46 13.30 12.97 11.87 12.52
-------------------------------------------------------------
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS
-------------------------------------------------------------
2013 2012
PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG
------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09
Petrol 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09
LPG 0.36 0.65 0.58 0.56 0.51 0.51 0.59 0.53
Naphtha 0.07 0.06 0.09 0.06 0.21 0.09 0.19 0.21
Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Fuel Oil 0.01 0.16 0.17 0.14 0.01 0.06 0.09 0.05
All* 1.12 1.50 1.43 1.34 1.40 1.13 1.27 1.67
-----------------------------------------------------------
2013 2012
CRUDE OIL NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG
IMPORTS 14.73 15.63 14.83 17.58 15.50 16.50 15.24 15.05
-----------------------------------------------------------
EXPORTS
------------------------------------------------------------
2013 2012
PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG
------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 2.08 2.68 3.21 3.25 0.00 2.64 1.80 1.56
Petrol 1.34 1.21 1.14 0.53 1.30 1.51 1.53 1.38
Naphtha 0.56 0.68 0.60 0.83 0.92 0.82 0.54 0.76
Jet Fuel 0.50 0.50 0.57 0.44 0.63 0.46 0.39 0.25
Fuel Oil 0.50 0.58 0.57 0.75 0.48 0.63 0.70 0.51
All* 5.57 6.23 6.74 6.45 3.76 6.40 5.43 4.78
------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE:
* Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance
Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for September and
October.
* Total may not tally as all items are not included in the
table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous
months have been revised.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in New Delhi; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)