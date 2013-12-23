Dec 23 India's local oil product sales rose for the second straight month in November from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Monday.

Domestic oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, inched up slightly to 13.32 million tonnes, according to the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry.

Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, was nearly flat, while petrol sales jumped about 10 percent.

Diesel sales have been curbed by low demand for irrigation pumps from the farm sector because of post-monsoon rains, better power generation and slow industrial activity, mainly in the mining and construction sectors.

India shipped in about 3.58 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in November, a decline of about 5 percent, the data showed. Oil products imports fell 20 percent, while exports jumped 48 percent from a year earlier.

The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide figures at their discretion.

The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. --------------------------------------------------------------

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------

2013 2012 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.80 5.62 4.91 5.05 5.79 5.70 4.94 5.05 Petrol 1.46 1.46 1.23 1.48 1.33 1.32 1.23 1.31 LPG 1.38 1.41 1.35 1.33 1.28 1.30 1.27 1.33 Naphtha 0.98 0.89 0.86 1.02 1.12 0.95 1.02 1.10 Jet Fuel 0.47 0.46 0.44 0.44 0.45 0.43 0.41 0.42 Kerosene 0.60 0.61 0.58 0.60 0.63 0.62 0.62 0.62 Fuel Oil 0.51 0.55 0.51 0.58 0.59 0.68 0.68 0.70 Bitumen 0.40 0.34 0.23 0.14 0.42 0.38 0.16 0.13 All* 13.32 13.10 11.79 12.46 13.30 12.97 11.87 12.52 -------------------------------------------------------------

REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------

2013 2012 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09 Petrol 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09 LPG 0.36 0.65 0.58 0.56 0.51 0.51 0.59 0.53 Naphtha 0.07 0.06 0.09 0.06 0.21 0.09 0.19 0.21 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.01 0.16 0.17 0.14 0.01 0.06 0.09 0.05 All* 1.12 1.50 1.43 1.34 1.40 1.13 1.27 1.67 -----------------------------------------------------------

2013 2012 CRUDE OIL NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG

IMPORTS 14.73 15.63 14.83 17.58 15.50 16.50 15.24 15.05 -----------------------------------------------------------

EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------

2013 2012 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.08 2.68 3.21 3.25 0.00 2.64 1.80 1.56 Petrol 1.34 1.21 1.14 0.53 1.30 1.51 1.53 1.38 Naphtha 0.56 0.68 0.60 0.83 0.92 0.82 0.54 0.76 Jet Fuel 0.50 0.50 0.57 0.44 0.63 0.46 0.39 0.25

Fuel Oil 0.50 0.58 0.57 0.75 0.48 0.63 0.70 0.51

All* 5.57 6.23 6.74 6.45 3.76 6.40 5.43 4.78 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for September and October. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New Delhi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)