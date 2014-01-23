Jan 23 India's local oil product sales rose for the third straight month in December from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Thursday. Domestic oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, rose 1.3 percent to 13.67 million tonnes, according to the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined 2.38 percent, while petrol sales jumped about 7.8 percent. Diesel sales have been curbed by low demand for electricity in the winter season and slow industrial activity, mainly in the mining and construction sectors. India shipped in about 3.57 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in December, a decline of about 5.64 percent, the data showed. Oil products imports rose 21.33 percent, while exports fell 8.74 percent from a year earlier. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide figures at their discretion. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.97 5.80 5.62 4.91 6.12 5.79 5.70 4.94 Petrol 1.45 1.46 1.46 1.23 1.35 1.33 1.32 1.23 LPG 1.44 1.38 1.40 1.34 1.31 1.28 1.30 1.27 Naphtha 0.94 0.98 0.91 0.94 1.02 1.12 0.95 1.02 Jet Fuel 0.47 0.47 0.46 0.44 0.45 0.45 0.43 0.41 Kerosene 0.59 0.60 0.61 0.58 0.63 0.63 0.62 0.62 Fuel Oil 0.52 0.51 0.52 0.45 0.57 0.59 0.68 0.68 Bitumen 0.52 0.40 0.34 0.22 0.46 0.42 0.38 0.16 All* 13.67 13.33 13.19 11.95 13.49 13.30 12.97 11.87 ------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.68 0.36 0.65 0.58 0.53 0.51 0.51 0.59 Naphtha 0.09 0.07 0.06 0.09 0.11 0.21 0.09 0.19 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.15 0.09 0.16 0.17 0.08 0.01 0.06 0.09 All* 1.50 1.12 1.50 1.43 1.24 1.40 1.13 1.27 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 CRUDE OIL DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP IMPORTS 15.12 14.78 15.36 15.08 16.02 15.50 16.50 15.24 ----------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2013 2012 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.29 2.05 2.36 3.37 2.55 0.00 2.64 1.80 Petrol 1.32 1.31 1.22 1.31 1.42 1.30 1.51 1.53 Naphtha 0.57 0.57 0.79 0.68 0.86 0.92 0.82 0.54 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.50 0.54 0.56 0.49 0.63 0.46 0.39 Fuel Oil 0.47 0.50 0.58 0.57 0.44 0.48 0.63 0.70 All* 5.78 5.55 6.13 7.12 6.34 3.76 6.40 5.43 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for November and December. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Sunil Nair)