Feb 24 India's local oil product sales edged lower in January from a year ago as demand for diesel slipped for a second month with further cuts in subsidies and a gradual switch to petrol boosted consumption 6.4 percent, preliminary government data showed. Domestic oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, declined 0.7 percent in January to 13.33 million tonnes, according to the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local sales, declined 2.6 percent as industrial users opted for cheaper alternatives like fuel oil and naphtha. The government is gradually reducing diesel subsidies. At the same time, the shortfall in power supplies to cover demand narrowed, with the deficit in peak hours just 4 percent from 11.4 percent a year ago. Improved power supplies from the grid cut the need for back-up from diesel generators. Demand for petrol was helped by a four percent rise in sales of motorcycles, which alongside scooters are the transport of choice for millions of lower-income Indians. India shipped in about 3.63 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in January, a decline of about 16.3 percent, the data showed. Oil products imports rose 42 percent, while exports fell 12 percent from a year earlier. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide figures at their discretion. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/14 2012/13 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.64 5.98 5.83 5.62 5.80 6.12 5.79 5.70 Petrol 1.38 1.45 1.46 1.46 1.30 1.35 1.33 1.32 LPG 1.46 1.44 1.38 1.40 1.32 1.31 1.28 1.30 Naphtha 1.01 0.94 0.97 0.91 1.07 1.02 1.12 0.95 Jet Fuel 0.48 0.47 0.47 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.45 0.43 Kerosene 0.60 0.59 0.60 0.61 0.62 0.63 0.63 0.62 Fuel Oil 0.52 0.52 0.47 0.52 0.62 0.57 0.59 0.68 Bitumen 0.45 0.52 0.41 0.34 0.44 0.46 0.42 0.38 All* 13.33 13.65 13.26 13.18 13.42 13.49 13.30 12.97 --------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/14 2012/13 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.70 0.68 0.36 0.65 0.44 0.53 0.51 0.51 Naphtha 0.07 0.09 0.07 0.06 0.10 0.11 0.21 0.09 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.11 0.15 0.09 0.16 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.06 All* 1.47 1.50 1.12 1.50 1.04 1.24 1.40 1.13 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 CRUDE OIL JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT IMPORTS 15.36 15.10 14.61 15.36 18.34 16.02 15.50 16.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2013/14 2012/13 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT DEC DEC NOV OCT ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 1.97 2.29 2.03 2.36 1.93 2.55 2.01 2.64 Petrol 1.28 1.30 1.14 1.22 1.44 1.42 1.30 1.51 Naphtha 0.60 0.57 0.59 0.79 0.73 0.86 0.92 0.82 Jet Fuel 0.39 0.46 0.53 0.54 0.43 0.49 0.63 0.46 Fuel Oil 0.25 0.43 0.50 0.58 0.52 0.44 0.48 0.63 All* 4.79 5.74 5.38 6.13 5.45 6.34 5.77 6.40 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for December and Januaryr. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)