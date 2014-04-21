April 21 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 0.8 percent in March, government data showed on Monday. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined 1.8 percent in March from a year earlier, while petrol sales were up 3.7 percent, the data showed For a related story see: The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/14 2012/13 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.09 5.38 5.64 5.97 6.20 5.38 5.80 6.12 Petrol 1.49 1.38 1.38 1.45 1.44 1.28 1.30 1.35 LPG 1.53 1.40 1.46 1.43 1.35 1.28 1.32 1.31 Naphtha 0.98 0.97 1.01 0.95 1.02 0.96 1.07 1.02 Jet Fuel 0.49 0.45 0.48 0.47 0.48 0.43 0.46 0.46 Kerosene 0.59 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.62 0.63 0.62 0.63 Fuel Oil 0.53 0.47 0.49 0.52 0.54 0.52 0.62 0.57 Bitumen 0.65 0.49 0.46 0.53 0.71 0.49 0.44 0.46 All* 14.20 12.82 13.51 13.57 14.08 12.53 13.42 13.49 --------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/14 2012/13 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.55 0.65 0.71 0.67 0.53 0.38 0.44 0.53 Naphtha 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.10 0.11 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.06 0.15 0.11 0.12 0.17 0.12 0.09 0.08 All* 1.24 1.44 1.48 1.37 1.30 0.99 1.04 1.24 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2013/14 2012/13 CRUDE OIL MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC IMPORTS 14.79 16.70 15.50 15.76 14.94 13.37 18.35 16.02 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2013/14 2012/13 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.18 2.02 2.01 2.58 2.20 1.52 1.93 2.55 Petrol 1.32 1.22 1.22 1.30 1.68 1.08 1.44 1.42 Naphtha 0.75 0.60 0.61 0.71 0.71 0.66 0.73 0.86 Jet Fuel 0.52 0.46 0.39 0.50 0.46 0.41 0.43 0.49 Fuel Oil 0.50 0.52 0.29 0.43 0.51 0.39 0.52 0.44 All* 5.78 5.20 4.81 6.19 6.06 4.57 5.45 6.34 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for the March quarter. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon and Jane Merriman)