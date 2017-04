NEW DELHI, April 21 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 0.8 percent in March, government data showed on Monday.

Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined 1.8 percent in March from a year earlier, while petrol sales were up 3.7 percent, the data showed.

For the fiscal year that ended in March, local fuel sales edged up 0.7 percent, the data showed. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)