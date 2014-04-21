* India's March fuel demand up 0.8 pct on year
* FY14 diesel demand down 1 pct, slowest since 2001/02
* India's oil imports in FY14 up 2.6 pct vs FY13
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, April 21 India's local fuel sales
increased at their slowest pace in more than a decade in the
year to March, reflecting the sluggish growth of its economy and
manufacturing activity.
India's economic growth has almost halved to below 5 percent
in the past two years on weak investments and consumer demand,
the worst slowdown for the south Asian nation since the 1980s.
Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the
world's fourth-largest oil consumer, rose 0.7 percent to 158.2
million tonnes in fiscal year 2013/14, according to the data
from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil
ministry.
It was the slowest pace of growth since a 0.4 percent rate
was registered in 2001/02.
Diesel consumption, which accounts for over 40 percent of
local fuel sales, declined 1 percent in the year, its first fall
in more than a decade, the data showed.
Higher rainfall and improved power supply curbed demand for
diesel from farmers, who use it to power irrigation equipment.
A sustained rise in retail diesel prices narrowed the gap
with prices of gasoline. Gasoline consumption grew by 8.8
percent in the year, despite declining vehicle sales.
Sales of trucks and buses, which mostly run on diesel,
declined about a fifth in the year due to a weak economy and
high interest rates.
In March, India consumed 0.8 percent more refined products
than in the same month of 2013, the data showed, helped by
higher sales of cooking gas after the government raised the cap
on the number of subsidised gas cylinders allowed per household.
India shipped in about 3.81 million barrels per day (bpd) of
crude oil in 2013/14, a growth of 2.6 percent over the previous
year. In March, imports declined 1 percent to 3.5 million bpd,
the data showed.
Both imports and exports of oil products declined 4.6
percent in March versus the same month a year ago, the data
showed.
The data for imports and exports is preliminary, because
private refiners provide data at their discretion.
