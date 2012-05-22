NEW DELHI May 22 India's local oil products sale in April edged up 0.2 percent from a year ago, the slowest pace since September 2010, on weak demand for auto and commercial fuels, indicating industrial output may have remained sluggish during the month.

Local oil product sales, a proxy for domestic oil demand in Asia's third-largest oil consumer, rose to 12.66 million tonnes in April, the government data showed.

Consumption of gasoline and diesel in April grew at the slowest pace in three months as high inflation -- including for food items -- squeezed consumer spending on fuel.

India's petrol consumption in April rose 3.7 percent to 1.25 million tonnes and that of diesel was up 8 percent to 5.9 million tonnes, as high interest rates and increased excise duty on the vehicles had moderated automobile sales.

In March, petrol consumption was up 11.5 percent while diesel use rose 10.3 percent. March industrial output fell 3.5 percent on a year earlier for the first time in five months.

Lower temperatures in April curbed demand for diesel -- which accounts for over 40 percent of oil products demand in India -- for power generation while unseasonal rains meant farms did not need to run generators so much to irrigate crops.

India's naphtha consumption during the month declined 9.7 percent from a year ago to 912,000 tonnes while that of kerosene fell by 19.3 percent to 604,000 tonnes.

India is gradually replacing heavily subsidised kerosene with cleaner cooking gas, consumption of which rose by 6.5 percent in April to 1.24 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)