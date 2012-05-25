May 25 India shipped in 7.1 percent less oil in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, as some refiners had shut units for planned maintenance. Asia's third-largest oil consumer imported 14.62 million tonnes or 3.57 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in April. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd had shut its 300,000 bpd refinery due to water shortages during the month. Hindustan Petroleum Corp had shut 50,000 bpd crude unit at its 130,000 bpd Mumbai refinery for about 20-25 days in April for maintenance, a company source said on Friday. Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, had also shut a 76,000 bpd crude unit and some secondary units at its 274,000 bpd Koyali refinery in western Gujarat state, an IOC source said. India's local oil product sales edged up 0.2 percent in April from a year earlier. Oil products import in April declined nearly 21 percent while exports fell about 11 percent from a year ago. The data included estimated exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery for February, March and April. Reliance has provided details of shipments related to the export-focused plant until January. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for April. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.91 6.05 5.50 5.37 5.47 5.49 4.92 5.00 Petrol 1.24 1.42 1.23 1.16 1.20 1.27 1.14 1.14 LPG 1.24 1.35 1.34 1.34 1.16 1.33 1.25 1.28 Naphtha 0.91 0.94 0.90 0.87 1.01 0.79 0.77 0.96 Jet Fuel 0.44 0.48 0.46 0.48 0.45 0.48 0.42 0.45 Kerosene 0.60 0.66 0.68 0.69 0.75 0.72 0.75 0.76 Fuel Oil 0.66 0.71 0.68 0.67 0.89 0.95 0.82 0.83 Bitumen 0.45 0.62 0.50 0.39 0.48 0.63 0.51 0.42 All* 12.66 13.50 12.45 12.17 12.64 12.84 11.49 11.88 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.14 0.01 0.07 0.22 0.50 0.43 0.07 0.11 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.05 0.02 0.23 LPG 0.55 0.53 0.45 0.45 0.38 0.41 0.43 0.53 Naphtha 0.16 0.15 0.15 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.12 0.17 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.13 0.10 0.12 0.10 Fuel Oil 0.09 0.06 0.12 0.05 0.08 0.07 0.06 0.07 All* 1.35 1.15 1.17 1.27 1.70 1.58 1.20 1.60 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 CRUDE OIL APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN IMPORTS 14.62 14.95 14.88 17.02 15.74 14.79 13.10 14.26 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.43 1.51 1.54 1.26 1.39 2.01 1.66 1.84 Petrol 1.15 1.26 1.09 1.09 1.18 1.10 0.84 1.18 Naphtha 0.54 0.98 0.94 0.78 0.87 1.07 0.97 0.92 Jet Fuel 0.19 0.27 0.30 0.31 0.30 0.64 0.34 0.48 Fuel Oil 0.49 0.58 0.61 0.76 0.40 0.60 0.76 0.66 All* 4.10 4.95 4.87 4.36 4.60 5.76 4.84 5.27 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)