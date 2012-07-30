July 30 India imported nearly 2 percent less oil in June from a year earlier at 13.67 million tonnes or 3.34 million barrels per day day, government data showed, ahead of planned maintenance at some plants. India imported 1.03 million tonnes of oil products in June, down around 33.3 percent from 1.55 million tonnes in the same month of 2011, the data posted on the website of the government's Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell showed. India imports more than three-fourths of its crude oil requirements but is a net exporter of fuel products. Exports of refined fuel products fell 17.6 percent to 4.17 million tonnes from 5.07 million tonnes in the year-earlier period. India's local oil product sales edged up 7.17 percent in June from a year earlier and the country's oil product demand is estimated to rise 6.1 percent in this fiscal year from a year ago. The data included estimated exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for June. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT JUNE MAY APR MAR JUNE MAY APR MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.08 6.38 5.91 6.05 5.34 5.85 5.47 5.49 Petrol 1.34 1.29 1.25 1.42 1.25 1.35 1.20 1.27 LPG 1.29 1.31 1.24 1.35 1.21 1.22 1.17 1.33 Naphtha 0.90 1.07 0.93 0.90 0.85 0.96 0.79 0.77 Jet Fuel 0.42 0.45 0.44 0.48 0.44 0.46 0.45 0.48 Kerosene 0.63 0.62 0.60 0.66 0.68 0.73 0.75 0.72 Fuel Oil 0.65 0.66 0.66 0.71 0.78 0.67 0.89 0.95 Bitumen 0.38 0.46 0.45 0.62 0.36 0.51 0.48 0.63 All* 13.00 13.58 12.67 13.50 12.13 12.88 12.64 12.84 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT JUNE MAY APR MAR JUNE MAY APR MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.07 0.12 0.14 0.01 0.20 0.05 0.50 0.43 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.22 0.00 0.02 0.05 LPG 0.39 0.46 0.55 0.53 0.41 0.41 0.38 0.41 Naphtha 0.15 0.14 0.16 0.15 0.16 0.14 0.16 0.15 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.11 0.14 0.13 0.10 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.04 0.09 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.08 0.07 All* 1.03 1.13 1.35 1.15 1.55 1.17 1.70 1.58 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 CRUDE OIL JUNE MAY APR MAR JUNE MAY APR MAR IMPORTS 13.67 14.59 14.62 14.95 13.94 13.78 15.74 14.79 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT JUNE MAY APR MAR JUNE MAY APR MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.42 1.41 1.43 1.51 1.59 2.16 1.39 2.01 Petrol 1.26 1.11 1.15 1.26 1.34 1.48 1.18 1.10 Naphtha 0.58 0.64 0.54 0.98 0.82 0.80 0.87 1.07 Jet Fuel 0.28 0.21 0.19 0.27 0.44 0.34 0.30 0.64 Fuel Oil 0.39 0.38 0.49 0.58 0.66 0.68 0.40 0.60 All* 4.17 4.04 4.10 4.95 5.07 5.76 4.60 5.76 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)