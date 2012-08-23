Aug 23 India's fuel consumption rose 9.4 percent in July, its highest pace since November, driven by rising demand for auto fuels and irrigation because of deficient monsoon rains, the data posted on the website of the government's Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell showed on Thursday. Local oil product sales, a proxy for domestic oil demand in Asia's third-largest oil consumer, rose to 12.87 million tonnes in July, the data showed. Gasoline consumption in July rose 8.3 percent from a year ago, driven by rising car sales, while sales of diesel, which accounts for over 40 percent of oil products demand, were up 13.1 percent. Diesel, sold at state-set low rates and about 40 percent cheaper than gasoline, was used by farmers to operate pumpsets for irrigation as crucial monsoon rains were deficient. It is also used to replace fuel oil, which is sold at market rates. India imported about 0.8 percent more oil in July from a year earlier at 13.85 million tonnes or 3.28 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed. The country's refined fuels imports rose 5.8 percent in July from a year ago while exports declined 3.6 percent. India imports about 80 percent of its crude oil needs but is a net exporter of fuel products. The data included estimated exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery and did not have data of the Bathinda refinery in northern India, operated by a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for July. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.74 6.08 6.40 5.91 5.07 5.34 5.85 5.47 Petrol 1.31 1.34 1.29 1.25 1.21 1.25 1.35 1.20 LPG 1.32 1.29 1.32 1.23 1.26 1.21 1.22 1.17 Naphtha 1.14 0.90 1.07 0.89 0.96 0.85 0.96 1.01 Jet Fuel 0.42 0.42 0.45 0.44 0.45 0.44 0.46 0.45 Kerosene 0.66 0.63 0.62 0.60 0.69 0.68 0.73 0.75 Fuel Oil 0.72 0.65 0.68 0.68 0.86 0.78 0.67 0.89 Bitumen 0.20 0.38 0.47 0.45 0.20 0.36 0.51 0.48 All* 12.87 13.03 13.75 12.82 11.76 12.13 12.88 12.64 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.12 0.06 0.11 0.13 0.00 0.19 0.04 0.51 Petrol 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.14 0.22 0.00 0.02 LPG 0.47 0.39 0.50 0.56 0.45 0.42 0.42 0.37 Naphtha 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.14 0.23 0.16 0.13 0.15 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.11 0.11 0.14 0.13 Fuel Oil 0.09 0.09 0.07 0.13 0.14 0.06 0.02 0.06 All* 1.43 1.23 1.36 1.51 1.35 1.56 1.14 1.69 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 CRUDE OIL JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR IMPORTS 13.85 14.12 15.01 14.32 13.75 13.94 13.78 15.74 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.53 1.53 1.61 1.43 1.64 1.59 2.16 1.39 Petrol 1.29 1.32 1.32 1.23 1.14 1.36 1.48 1.18 Naphtha 0.82 0.68 0.64 0.49 0.98 0.82 0.80 0.87 Jet Fuel 0.38 0.29 0.33 0.30 0.42 0.44 0.34 0.30 Fuel Oil 0.46 0.39 0.40 0.53 0.77 0.66 0.68 0.40 All* 5.04 4.49 4.60 4.19 5.23 5.07 5.76 4.60 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)