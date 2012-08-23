Aug 23 India's fuel consumption rose 9.4 percent in July, its highest pace since
November, driven by rising demand for auto fuels and irrigation because of deficient monsoon
rains, the data posted on the website of the government's Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell
showed on Thursday.
Local oil product sales, a proxy for domestic oil demand in Asia's third-largest oil
consumer, rose to 12.87 million tonnes in July, the data showed.
Gasoline consumption in July rose 8.3 percent from a year ago, driven by rising car sales,
while sales of diesel, which accounts for over 40 percent of oil products demand, were up 13.1
percent.
Diesel, sold at state-set low rates and about 40 percent cheaper than gasoline, was used by
farmers to operate pumpsets for irrigation as crucial monsoon rains were deficient. It is also
used to replace fuel oil, which is sold at market rates.
India imported about 0.8 percent more oil in July from a year earlier at 13.85 million
tonnes or 3.28 million barrels per day (bpd), the data showed. The country's refined fuels
imports rose 5.8 percent in July from a year ago while exports declined 3.6 percent.
India imports about 80 percent of its crude oil needs but is a net exporter of fuel
products.
The data included estimated exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery and did
not have data of the Bathinda refinery in northern India, operated by a joint venture of
state-run Hindustan Petroleum and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's
largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal.
Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for July.
--------------------------------------------------------------
DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
2012 2011
PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR
--------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 5.74 6.08 6.40 5.91 5.07 5.34 5.85 5.47
Petrol 1.31 1.34 1.29 1.25 1.21 1.25 1.35 1.20
LPG 1.32 1.29 1.32 1.23 1.26 1.21 1.22 1.17
Naphtha 1.14 0.90 1.07 0.89 0.96 0.85 0.96 1.01
Jet Fuel 0.42 0.42 0.45 0.44 0.45 0.44 0.46 0.45
Kerosene 0.66 0.63 0.62 0.60 0.69 0.68 0.73 0.75
Fuel Oil 0.72 0.65 0.68 0.68 0.86 0.78 0.67 0.89
Bitumen 0.20 0.38 0.47 0.45 0.20 0.36 0.51 0.48
All* 12.87 13.03 13.75 12.82 11.76 12.13 12.88 12.64
--------------------------------------------------------------
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS
--------------------------------------------------------------
2012 2011
PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR
-------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 0.12 0.06 0.11 0.13 0.00 0.19 0.04 0.51
Petrol 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.14 0.22 0.00 0.02
LPG 0.47 0.39 0.50 0.56 0.45 0.42 0.42 0.37
Naphtha 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.14 0.23 0.16 0.13 0.15
Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.11 0.11 0.14 0.13
Fuel Oil 0.09 0.09 0.07 0.13 0.14 0.06 0.02 0.06
All* 1.43 1.23 1.36 1.51 1.35 1.56 1.14 1.69
-----------------------------------------------------------
2012 2011
CRUDE OIL JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR
IMPORTS 13.85 14.12 15.01 14.32 13.75 13.94 13.78 15.74
------------------------------------------------------------
EXPORTS
--------------------------------------------------------------
2012 2011
PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR
--------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 1.53 1.53 1.61 1.43 1.64 1.59 2.16 1.39
Petrol 1.29 1.32 1.32 1.23 1.14 1.36 1.48 1.18
Naphtha 0.82 0.68 0.64 0.49 0.98 0.82 0.80 0.87
Jet Fuel 0.38 0.29 0.33 0.30 0.42 0.44 0.34 0.30
Fuel Oil 0.46 0.39 0.40 0.53 0.77 0.66 0.68 0.40
All* 5.04 4.49 4.60 4.19 5.23 5.07 5.76 4.60
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded
off. The numbers for previous months have been revised.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)