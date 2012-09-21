(Corrects dateline to Sept 21) Sept 21 India's August crude oil imports were at 14.28 million tonnes or 3.38 million barrels per day, almost flat from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed. India imported 1.41 million tonnes of oil products in August, up 13.4 percent year-on-year, the data posted on the website of government's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. India imports more than three-fourths of its crude oil requirements but is a net exporter of fuel products. Exports of refined fuel products fell 5.5 percent in August from a year earlier to 4.97 million tonnes. India's local oil product sales rose 7.8 percent in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, as patchy monsoon rains and the worst power blackout pushed diesel demand. The data included estimated exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery. But it did not contain numbers for the Bathinda refinery, jointly operated by state-run Hindustan Petroleum and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports, for August. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG JULY JUNE MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.05 5.74 6.08 6.40 4.58 5.07 5.34 5.85 Petrol 1.31 1.31 1.34 1.29 1.22 1.21 1.25 1.35 LPG 1.34 1.32 1.29 1.32 1.27 1.26 1.21 1.22 Naphtha 1.13 1.14 0.90 1.07 0.90 0.96 0.85 0.96 Jet Fuel 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.45 0.44 0.45 0.44 0.46 Kerosene 0.62 0.66 0.63 0.62 0.67 0.69 0.68 0.73 Fuel Oil 0.72 0.72 0.65 0.68 0.81 0.86 0.78 0.67 Bitumen 0.14 0.20 0.38 0.47 0.14 0.20 0.36 0.51 All* 12.04 12.87 13.03 13.75 11.17 11.76 12.13 12.88 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG JULY JUNE MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.07 0.13 0.07 0.13 0.02 0.00 0.19 0.04 Petrol 0.09 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.11 0.14 0.22 0.00 LPG 0.48 0.47 0.39 0.52 0.37 0.45 0.42 0.42 Naphtha 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.17 0.12 0.23 0.16 0.13 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.11 0.11 0.14 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.09 0.08 0.06 0.17 0.14 0.06 0.02 All* 1.41 1.44 1.24 1.39 1.25 1.35 1.56 1.14 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 CRUDE OIL AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG JULY JUNE MAY IMPORTS 14.27 13.85 14.12 15.01 14.26 13.75 13.94 13.78 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG JULY JUNE MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.64 1.56 1.71 1.61 1.72 1.64 1.59 2.16 Petrol 1.34 1.35 1.48 1.32 1.08 1.14 1.36 1.48 Naphtha 0.82 0.82 0.70 0.64 1.00 0.98 0.82 0.80 Jet Fuel 0.37 0.37 0.25 0.33 0.46 0.42 0.44 0.34 Fuel Oil 0.51 0.53 0.39 0.40 0.82 0.77 0.66 0.68 All* 4.97 5.19 4.85 4.60 5.26 5.23 5.07 5.76 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)