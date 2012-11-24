(Corrects percentage in headline and opening para, year ago figures in the table for domestic sales, percentage for diesel and petrol consumption in text) Nov 23 India's refined fuel sales in October rose 6.4 percent from a year ago to 12.82 million tonnes, preliminary government data showed on Friday. Diesel consumption, which makes up over a third of local fuel sales, increased 6.7 percent in October to 5.7 million tonnes, while petrol consumption rose 5.6 percent to 1.3 million tonnes. The country's crude oil imports rose 14.8 percent from a year ago to 14.31 million tonnes or 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from a year ago, the data posted on the website of the government's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. India imported 1.2 million tonnes of oil products in October, up 18.8 percent year-on-year. India imports more than three-quarters of its crude oil requirements but is a net exporter of fuel products. In October, exports of refined fuel products rose 22.3 percent from a year earlier to 6.14 million tonnes. The data included estimated exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery. But it did not contain numbers for the Bathinda refinery, jointly operated by state-run Hindustan Petroleum and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal. Private companies provide data at their discretion. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT OCT SEPT AUG JULY OCT SEPT AUG JULY -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.70 4.94 5.05 5.74 5.34 4.60 4.58 5.07 Petrol 1.32 1.23 1.31 1.31 1.25 1.20 1.22 1.21 LPG 1.31 1.28 1.34 1.32 1.21 1.26 1.27 1.26 Naphtha 1.01 0.97 1.13 1.14 0.99 0.91 0.90 0.96 Jet Fuel 0.43 0.41 0.42 0.42 0.47 0.45 0.44 0.45 Kerosene 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.66 0.67 0.66 0.67 0.69 Fuel Oil 0.68 0.67 0.72 0.72 0.76 0.77 0.81 0.86 Bitumen 0.38 0.16 0.14 0.20 0.30 0.19 0.14 0.20 All* 12.82 11.54 12.04 12.87 12.04 11.23 11.17 11.76 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT OCT SEPT AUG JULY OCT SEPT AUG JULY ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.13 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.06 0.14 0.04 0.11 0.14 LPG 0.41 0.53 0.48 0.48 0.37 0.42 0.37 0.45 Naphtha 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.18 0.13 0.12 0.23 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.11 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.09 0.06 0.14 0.17 0.14 All* 1.20 1.31 1.41 1.44 1.01 1.15 1.25 1.35 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 CRUDE OIL OCT SEPT AUG JULY OCT SEPT AUG JULY IMPORTS 14.31 14.41 14.26 13.83 12.46 12.99 14.26 13.75 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT OCT SEPT AUG JULY OCT SEPT AUG JULY -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 2.45 1.70 1.56 1.61 2.08 1.92 1.72 1.64 Petrol 1.41 1.32 1.38 1.31 0.89 1.30 1.08 1.14 Naphtha 0.83 0.54 0.76 0.67 0.64 0.75 1.00 0.98 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.38 0.25 0.27 0.52 0.46 0.46 0.42 Fuel Oil 0.63 0.70 0.51 0.50 0.59 0.67 0.82 0.77 All* 6.14 5.12 4.79 4.96 5.02 5.34 5.26 5.23 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI)