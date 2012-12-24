Dec 24 India's refined fuel sales in November nudged up 0.15 percent from a year ago to 13 million tonnes, preliminary government data showed on Monday. Diesel consumption, which makes up over a third of local fuel sales, increased 1.75 percent in November to 5.8 million tonnes from a year earlier, while petrol consumption rose 13.8 percent to 1.16 million tonnes. Diesel consumption growth slowed during the month as usage of diesel-fired gensets dropped on better weather conditions and on lesser irrigation needs of winter-sown crops, unlike summer crops. The country's crude oil imports rose 1.5 percent from a year ago to 15.07 million tonnes or 3.68 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, the data posted on the website of the government's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. India imported 1.22 million tonnes of oil products in November, down 4.7 percent year-on-year. India imports more than three-quarters of its crude oil requirements but is a net exporter of fuel products. In November, exports of refined fuel products rose 21.3 percent from a year earlier to 6.26 million tonnes. The data included estimated exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery. But it did not contain numbers for the Bathinda refinery, jointly operated by state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA . Private companies provide data at their discretion. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.80 5.70 4.94 5.05 5.70 5.34 4.60 4.58 Petrol 1.32 1.32 1.23 1.31 1.16 1.25 1.20 1.22 LPG 1.28 1.31 1.28 1.34 1.34 1.21 1.26 1.27 Naphtha 1.09 1.01 0.97 1.13 1.02 0.99 0.91 0.90 Jet Fuel 0.45 0.43 0.41 0.42 0.48 0.47 0.45 0.44 Kerosene 0.63 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.68 0.67 0.66 0.67 Fuel Oil 0.61 0.68 0.67 0.72 0.83 0.76 0.77 0.81 Bitumen 0.41 0.38 0.16 0.14 0.44 0.30 0.19 0.14 All* 13.00 12.82 11.54 12.04 12.98 12.04 11.23 11.17 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.00 0.14 0.04 0.11 LPG 0.44 0.41 0.53 0.48 0.40 0.37 0.42 0.37 Naphtha 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.25 0.18 0.13 0.12 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07 Fuel Oil 0.13 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.14 0.06 0.14 0.17 All* 1.22 1.20 1.31 1.41 1.28 1.01 1.15 1.25 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 CRUDE OIL NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG IMPORTS 15.07 14.31 14.41 14.26 14.85 12.46 12.99 14.26 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 2.44 2.45 1.70 1.56 1.73 2.08 1.92 1.72 Petrol 1.43 1.41 1.32 1.38 1.05 0.89 1.30 1.08 Naphtha 0.86 0.83 0.54 0.76 1.02 0.64 0.75 1.00 Jet Fuel 0.60 0.46 0.38 0.25 0.43 0.52 0.46 0.46 Fuel Oil 0.48 0.63 0.70 0.51 0.63 0.59 0.67 0.82 All* 6.26 6.14 5.12 4.79 5.16 5.02 5.34 5.26 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Malini Menon in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)