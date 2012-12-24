Dec 24 India's refined fuel sales in November
nudged up 0.15 percent from a year ago to 13 million tonnes,
preliminary government data showed on Monday.
Diesel consumption, which makes up over a third of local
fuel sales, increased 1.75 percent in November to 5.8 million
tonnes from a year earlier, while petrol consumption rose 13.8
percent to 1.16 million tonnes.
Diesel consumption growth slowed during the month as usage
of diesel-fired gensets dropped on better weather conditions and
on lesser irrigation needs of winter-sown crops, unlike summer
crops.
The country's crude oil imports rose 1.5 percent from a year
ago to 15.07 million tonnes or 3.68 million barrels per day
(bpd) in November, the data posted on the website of the
government's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.
India imported 1.22 million tonnes of oil products in
November, down 4.7 percent year-on-year.
India imports more than three-quarters of its crude oil
requirements but is a net exporter of fuel products.
In November, exports of refined fuel products rose 21.3
percent from a year earlier to 6.26 million tonnes.
The data included estimated exports and imports by
Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery. But it did not contain numbers
for the Bathinda refinery, jointly operated by state-run
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and steel tycoon Lakshmi
Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA
.
Private companies provide data at their discretion.
Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales,
imports and exports.
--------------------------------------------------------------
DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes)
--------------------------------------------------------------
2012 2011
PRODUCT NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG
--------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 5.80 5.70 4.94 5.05 5.70 5.34 4.60 4.58
Petrol 1.32 1.32 1.23 1.31 1.16 1.25 1.20 1.22
LPG 1.28 1.31 1.28 1.34 1.34 1.21 1.26 1.27
Naphtha 1.09 1.01 0.97 1.13 1.02 0.99 0.91 0.90
Jet Fuel 0.45 0.43 0.41 0.42 0.48 0.47 0.45 0.44
Kerosene 0.63 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.68 0.67 0.66 0.67
Fuel Oil 0.61 0.68 0.67 0.72 0.83 0.76 0.77 0.81
Bitumen 0.41 0.38 0.16 0.14 0.44 0.30 0.19 0.14
All* 13.00 12.82 11.54 12.04 12.98 12.04 11.23 11.17
--------------------------------------------------------------
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS
--------------------------------------------------------------
2012 2011
PRODUCT NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG
-------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02
Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.00 0.14 0.04 0.11
LPG 0.44 0.41 0.53 0.48 0.40 0.37 0.42 0.37
Naphtha 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.25 0.18 0.13 0.12
Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07
Fuel Oil 0.13 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.14 0.06 0.14 0.17
All* 1.22 1.20 1.31 1.41 1.28 1.01 1.15 1.25
-----------------------------------------------------------
2012 2011
CRUDE OIL NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG
IMPORTS 15.07 14.31 14.41 14.26 14.85 12.46 12.99 14.26
------------------------------------------------------------
EXPORTS
--------------------------------------------------------------
2012 2011
PRODUCT NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG
--------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 2.44 2.45 1.70 1.56 1.73 2.08 1.92 1.72
Petrol 1.43 1.41 1.32 1.38 1.05 0.89 1.30 1.08
Naphtha 0.86 0.83 0.54 0.76 1.02 0.64 0.75 1.00
Jet Fuel 0.60 0.46 0.38 0.25 0.43 0.52 0.46 0.46
Fuel Oil 0.48 0.63 0.70 0.51 0.63 0.59 0.67 0.82
All* 6.26 6.14 5.12 4.79 5.16 5.02 5.34 5.26
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the
table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous
months have been revised.
