Jan 23 India's December crude imports rose 8.6 percent from a year ago to 15.13 million tonnes or 3.58 million barrels per day, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday. India imported 1.24 million tonnes of oil products in December, up about 19.1 percent year-on-year, the data posted on the website of the government's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. A five rupee per litre hike in diesel prices in September 2012 had little impact on demand, which was up 24 percent in December over September, around the same rise as in 2011. In December, exports of refined fuel products rose 1.3 percent from a year earlier to 5.26 million tonnes. India's local oil product sales rose 2.8 percent in December from a year ago, recovering from the previous month, as a cold wave in the north of the country spurred demand for diesel-fired generators. Private refiners provide data at their discretion. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEPT DEC NOV OCT SEPT -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.13 5.81 5.70 4.94 5.87 5.70 5.34 4.60 Petrol 1.35 1.33 1.32 1.23 1.34 1.16 1.25 1.20 LPG 1.30 1.28 1.30 1.27 1.41 1.34 1.21 1.26 Naphtha 1.05 1.06 0.95 1.02 0.86 1.02 0.99 0.91 Jet Fuel 0.45 0.45 0.43 0.41 0.48 0.48 0.47 0.45 Kerosene 0.63 0.63 0.62 0.62 0.68 0.68 0.67 0.66 Fuel Oil 0.57 0.62 0.68 0.70 0.76 0.83 0.76 0.77 Bitumen 0.45 0.41 0.38 0.16 0.48 0.44 0.30 0.19 All* 13.41 13.01 12.83 11.62 13.04 12.98 12.04 11.23 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEPT DEC NOV OCT SEPT ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.14 0.04 LPG 0.51 0.44 0.50 0.52 0.40 0.40 0.37 0.42 Naphtha 0.17 0.17 0.09 0.19 0.24 0.25 0.18 0.13 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.13 0.11 0.10 0.08 0.14 0.06 0.14 All* 1.24 1.22 1.14 1.19 1.04 1.28 1.01 1.15 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 CRUDE OIL DEC NOV OCT SEPT DEC NOV OCT SEPT IMPORTS 15.13 14.96 15.95 15.29 13.93 14.85 12.46 12.99 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012 2011 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEPT DEC NOV OCT SEPT -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.97 2.44 2.50 1.80 1.71 1.73 2.08 1.92 Petrol 1.41 1.43 1.45 1.53 1.42 1.05 0.89 1.30 Naphtha 0.71 0.86 0.82 0.50 0.78 1.02 0.64 0.75 Jet Fuel 0.39 0.60 0.46 0.39 0.41 0.43 0.52 0.46 Fuel Oil 0.44 0.48 0.63 0.70 0.70 0.63 0.59 0.67 All* 5.26 6.27 6.20 5.39 5.20 5.16 5.02 5.34 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes actual exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery for September and estimates for the subsequent months. December data for Reliance's 660,000 bpd refinery is an estimate. * Table includes commerce ministry's data for Bathinda refinery, jointly operated by state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA, for September and October and estimates for November and December. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)