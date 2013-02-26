Feb 26 India's local oil product sales rose 7.8 percent in January from a year ago, recovering from the previous month, latest government data showed on Tuesday, as dealers built stocks ahead of a fuel price hike. Last month, India allowed state fuel retailers to raise diesel prices by up to 0.50 rupees, or one U.S. cent, a litre each month to align them gradually with market rates, and has also freed up the price of gasoil sold to bulk consumers. Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.12 million tonnes in January, according to the data posted on the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the Oil Ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, increased an annual 8 percent in January to 5.8 million tonnes while petrol sales were up 11.8 percent to 1.3 million tonnes, the data showed. The country's crude imports rose 3 percent from a year ago to 17.52 million tonnes or 4.14 million barrels per day, preliminary government data showed. India imported 1.12 million tonnes of oil products in January, down about 4.8 percent year-on-year, while exports of refined fuel rose 29.2 percent to 5.63 million tonnes, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. Following are details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.80 6.13 5.81 5.70 5.37 5.87 5.70 5.34 Petrol 1.30 1.35 1.33 1.32 1.16 1.34 1.16 1.25 LPG 1.32 1.30 1.28 1.30 1.32 1.41 1.32 1.24 Naphtha 1.06 1.06 1.06 0.95 0.87 0.86 1.04 0.99 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.43 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.47 Kerosene 0.62 0.63 0.63 0.62 0.69 0.68 0.68 0.67 Fuel Oil 0.60 0.58 0.62 0.68 0.68 0.76 0.83 0.76 Bitumen 0.44 0.45 0.41 0.38 0.40 0.48 0.44 0.30 All* 13.12 13.43 13.01 12.83 12.17 13.05 13.02 12.04 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.21 0.02 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.14 LPG 0.39 0.51 0.44 0.50 0.48 0.40 0.40 0.37 Naphtha 0.14 0.17 0.17 0.09 0.12 0.24 0.25 0.18 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.11 0.10 0.13 0.11 0.01 0.08 0.14 0.06 All* 1.12 1.27 1.22 1.14 1.17 1.04 1.28 1.01 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 CRUDE OIL JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT IMPORTS 17.52 15.27 15.15 15.83 17.02 13.93 14.85 12.46 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2012/13 2011/12 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 2.16 2.10 2.01 2.64 1.26 1.71 1.73 2.08 Petrol 1.51 1.43 1.30 1.51 1.09 1.42 1.05 0.89 Naphtha 0.61 0.73 0.90 0.80 0.78 0.78 1.03 0.64 Jet Fuel 0.45 0.50 0.63 0.46 0.31 0.41 0.43 0.52 Fuel Oil 0.52 0.44 0.48 0.64 0.76 0.70 0.63 0.59 All* 5.63 5.78 5.74 6.38 4.36 5.20 5.16 5.03 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes actual exports and imports by Reliance's 580,000 bpd refinery for October and November and estimates for the subsequent months. * Table includes commerce ministry's data for Bathinda refinery, jointly operated by state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, owner of the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA, for October-December, and estimates for January. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)