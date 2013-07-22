July 22 India's local oil product sales marginally declined in June, government data showed on Monday, as heavy monsoon rains in parts of the country reduced demand for diesel from the farm sector which uses gasoil-fuelled generating sets for irrigation. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.07 million tonnes in June, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined 1.9 percent in June from a year ago, while petrol sales were up 5.5 percent, the data showed. India expects oil product demand to grow an annual 4.1 percent to 162 million tonnes in 2013/14, slower than 4.9 percent a year ago. The country's diesel demand is set to rise 6.3 percent while that of gasoline is expected to grow 4.5 percent in the fiscal year that began on April 1, the PPAC has projected. India shipped in about 3.36 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in June, a decline of about 6.5 percent over last year, the data showed. Oil products imports in June declined 12.8 percent while exports were up 9.1 percent from a year ago. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide figures at their discretion. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT JUN MAY APR MAR JUN MAY APR MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.95 6.39 6.15 6.21 6.07 6.39 5.91 6.05 Petrol 1.41 1.70 1.27 1.44 1.34 1.29 1.25 1.42 LPG 1.22 1.24 1.23 1.35 1.29 1.32 1.23 1.34 Naphtha 0.85 0.91 0.94 1.01 0.96 1.07 0.89 0.95 Jet Fuel 0.44 0.46 0.45 0.48 0.42 0.45 0.44 0.48 Kerosene 0.59 0.61 0.59 0.62 0.63 0.62 0.60 0.66 Fuel Oil 0.50 0.52 0.53 0.58 0.64 0.68 0.68 0.74 Bitumen 0.37 0.57 0.56 0.71 0.37 0.47 0.45 0.64 All* 13.07 14.06 13.16 13.88 13.09 13.75 12.82 13.60 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT JUN MAY APR MAR JUN MAY APR MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.06 0.13 0.13 0.00 Petrol 0.12 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.35 0.60 0.52 0.44 0.40 0.52 0.56 0.53 Naphtha 0.08 0.05 0.07 0.14 0.18 0.17 0.14 0.15 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.14 0.05 0.06 0.13 0.08 All* 0.96 1.08 1.04 1.21 1.10 1.39 1.51 1.20 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 CRUDE OIL JUN MAY APR MAR JUN MAY APR MAR IMPORTS 13.76 16.26 15.87 15.25 14.72 15.60 14.90 15.29 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT JUN MAY APR MAR JUN MAY APR MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.70 1.66 1.62 2.24 1.72 1.61 1.33 2.09 Petrol 1.39 1.43 1.21 1.58 1.48 1.32 1.23 1.53 Naphtha 0.69 0.79 0.62 0.72 0.70 0.64 0.65 0.87 Jet Fuel 0.48 0.46 0.55 0.50 0.25 0.33 0.30 0.25 Fuel Oil 0.55 0.42 0.50 0.51 0.39 0.34 0.49 0.61 All* 5.30 5.22 4.93 5.99 4.85 4.58 4.21 5.68 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery and Hindustan Mittal Energy's 180,000 bpd refinery for May and June. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)