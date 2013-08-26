Aug 26India's local oil product sales declined 1.9 percent in July from a year earlier, its second straight monthly fall, government data showed on Monday, as good monsoon rains cut down demand for diesel from the farm sector which uses gasoil-fuelled generator sets for irrigation. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 12.70 million tonnes in July, according to the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined 6.6 percent in July from a year ago, while petrol sales were up 7.1 percent, the data showed. India expects oil product demand to grow an annual 4.1 percent to 162 million tonnes in 2013/14, slower than 4.9 percent a year earlier. The country's diesel demand is set to rise 6.3 percent while that of gasoline is expected to grow 4.5 percent in the fiscal year that began on April 1, the PPAC has projected. India shipped in about 3.77 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in July, a decline of about 9.3 percent over last year, the data showed. Oil products imports in July declined 13.2 percent, while exports were up 11.9 percent from a year ago. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide figures at their discretion. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT JUL JUN MAY APR JUL JUN MAY APR -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.41 5.95 6.39 6.15 5.79 6.07 6.39 5.91 Petrol 1.41 1.42 1.70 1.27 1.31 1.34 1.29 1.25 LPG 1.37 1.22 1.25 1.23 1.33 1.29 1.32 1.23 Naphtha 1.00 0.87 0.88 0.94 1.10 0.96 1.07 0.89 Jet Fuel 0.44 0.44 0.46 0.45 0.42 0.42 0.45 0.44 Kerosene 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.59 0.66 0.63 0.62 0.60 Fuel Oil 0.53 0.50 0.53 0.53 0.73 0.64 0.68 0.68 Bitumen 0.19 0.37 0.59 0.56 0.20 0.37 0.47 0.45 All* 12.70 13.09 14.25 13.16 12.94 13.09 13.75 12.82 -------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT JUL JUN MAY APR JUL JUN MAY APR -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.00 0.18 0.06 0.13 0.13 Petrol 0.08 0.12 0.02 0.00 0.06 0.00 0.11 0.07 LPG 0.40 0.35 0.61 0.52 0.53 0.46 0.63 0.65 Naphtha 0.16 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.19 0.18 0.17 0.14 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.10 0.07 0.06 0.10 0.09 0.05 0.06 0.13 All* 1.28 1.13 1.50 1.17 1.47 1.17 1.61 1.67 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 CRUDE OIL JUL JUN MAY APR JUL JUN MAY APR IMPORTS 15.94 14.53 17.18 16.41 14.59 14.82 15.63 14.81 ------------------------------------------------------------ EXPORTS -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT JUL JUN MAY APR JUL JUN MAY APR -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 2.00 1.53 1.81 1.62 1.61 1.72 1.61 1.33 Petrol 1.26 1.27 1.40 1.21 1.31 1.48 1.32 1.23 Naphtha 0.76 0.66 0.74 0.62 0.68 0.70 0.64 0.65 Jet Fuel 0.49 0.42 0.54 0.55 0.27 0.25 0.33 0.30 Fuel Oil 0.57 0.55 0.42 0.50 0.51 0.39 0.34 0.49 All* 5.56 4.88 5.46 4.93 4.97 4.85 4.58 4.21 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for June and July, while data relating to Essar Oil's 400,000 bpd Vadinar refinery is estimated for July. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)