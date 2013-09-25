Sep 25 India's local oil product sales rose 0.1 percent in August from a year earlier, recovering from from a slide in the previous two months, government data showed on Wednesday. India imported about 4.05 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in August, a rise of 13.77 percent over last year, according to the preliminary data published on the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry. Oil products imports in August declined 23 percent, while exports were up 36.3 percent from a year ago. The following table gives details of India's domestic oil product sales, imports and exports. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) -------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT AUG JUL JUN MAY AUG JUL JUN MAY -------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.06 5.41 5.95 6.39 5.07 5.79 6.07 6.39 Petrol 1.48 1.40 1.42 1.70 1.31 1.31 1.34 1.29 LPG 1.32 1.37 1.22 1.25 1.33 1.33 1.30 1.32 Naphtha 1.04 1.02 0.94 0.88 1.12 1.10 0.96 1.07 Jet Fuel 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.46 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.45 Kerosene 0.60 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.62 0.66 0.63 0.62 Fuel Oil 0.54 0.53 0.48 0.53 0.71 0.73 0.64 0.68 Bitumen 0.15 0.19 0.37 0.59 0.13 0.20 0.37 0.47 All* 12.35 12.71 13.02 14.25 12.34 12.94 13.09 13.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 PRODUCT AUG JUL JUN MAY AUG JUL JUN MAY ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.09 0.18 0.06 0.13 Petrol 0.00 0.08 0.12 0.02 0.09 0.06 0.00 0.11 LPG 0.52 0.40 0.35 0.61 0.53 0.53 0.46 0.63 Naphtha 0.07 0.16 0.06 0.07 0.21 0.19 0.18 0.17 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.12 0.10 0.07 0.06 0.05 0.09 0.05 0.06 All* 1.29 1.28 1.13 1.50 1.67 1.47 1.17 1.61 ----------------------------------------------------------- 2013 2012 CRUDE OIL AUG JUL JUN MAY AUG JUL JUN MAY IMPORTS 17.12 16.42 14.38 17.18 15.05 14.59 14.82 15.63 ----------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2013 2012 PRODUCT AUG JUL JUN MAY AUG JUL JUN MAY ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.53 2.29 1.81 1.81 1.56 1.61 1.72 1.61 Petrol 1.38 1.28 1.49 1.40 1.38 1.31 1.48 1.32 Naphtha 0.80 0.75 0.68 0.74 0.76 0.68 0.70 0.64 Jet Fuel 0.51 0.46 0.34 0.54 0.25 0.27 0.25 0.33 Fuel Oil 0.75 0.56 0.55 0.42 0.51 0.51 0.39 0.34 All* 6.52 5.72 5.26 5.46 4.78 4.97 4.85 4.58 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for July and August. Data relating to 180,000 bpd Bharat Oman refinery is estimated for August. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by David Chance)